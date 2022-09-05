After losing to Pakistan in a closely-fought encounter, India are now in a must-win situation as they get prepared to face Sri Lanka, in what is a must-win tie for the Men in Blue. The defending champions gave a glimpse of what their new approach to batting can look like, against Pakistan but a shoddy bowling effort saw the Green Shirts emerge triumphant in the end. The defending champions now need to beat both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to secure a spot in the Asia Cup 2022 final. Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Hits Most Half-Centuries in T20I, Surpasses Rohit Sharma to Achieve Feat During IND vs PAK Super 4 Match

While India's XI looked set after their campaign opener against Pakistan, injuries to Ravindra Jadeja and Avesh Khan's illness have shaken things up a bit. While Axar Patel, Jadeja's replacement, was not named in India's XI against Pakistan, the fact that Rohit Sharma and co went in with two specialist pacers and Hardik Pandya as the third fast bowler, did expose a bit of weakness in the bowling department. Pandya was taken to the cleaners and so was Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Arshdeep Singh was decent but his dropped catch overshadowed his effort. Ahead of the match against Sri Lanka, this is how we think India's XI might look like.

Skipper Rohit Sharma would open the batting with KL Rahul and the two would aim to start in a similar manner they did against Pakistan. Virat Kohli, who is finally back amongst the runs and is looking in red-hot touch, will bat at three followed by the dynamic Suryakumar Yadav. Now, Rishabh Pant might get dropped for his poor show and the team can think of giving Dinesh Karthik another opportunity. Hardik Pandya walks in at six.

The absence of a left-hander can be fulfilled by Axar Patel, who can replace Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI. Patel and Ravi Bishnoi can form the spin duo with Deepak Hooda, batting at seven and chipping in with few overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh also would be in the XI. However, should Avesh Khan recover from his illness and be ready for this match, Deepak Hooda might have to make way for him in the XI.

India Likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Clash Against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda/Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2022 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).