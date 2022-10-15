Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): A flight of the newly launched carrier Akasa Air was hit by a bird on its way to Bengaluru from Mumbai, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Saturday.

Akasa Air B737-800 aircraft VT-YAE operating flight AKJ1103 (Mumbai-Bangalore) was involved in Air turnback due to a burning smell felt in the cabin. The smell increased as the thrust increased. However, no other abnormality including in engine parameters was observed.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of MCFC vs OFC Match in Indian Super League 9 on TV and Online.

After landing during the inspection, bird remains were found on No.1 Engine. The burning smell was due to bird strike, the DGCA said in a statement.

According to a company's spokesperson, the affected flight safely returned back to Mumbai.

Also Read | BCCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Medical Executive Posts at bcclweb.in, Check Details Here.

Akasa Air flight QP 1103 flying from Mumbai to Bengaluru on October 14 diverted back to Mumbai due to odour in the cabin resulting from a bird hit. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai and all passengers were deboarded, Akasa Air spokesperson said.

The aircraft was positioned for a detailed inspection. Our customer service team assisted passengers and arrangements were made to accommodate their journeys. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers, the spokesperson said.

"At Akasa Air, passenger comfort and safety is our highest priority and our crew followed all protocols as per our operating procedures," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)