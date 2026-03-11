L to R: Mayank Rohilla and Nishant Goyal, Co-Founders of Renergo Developers, with Rajeev Chhikara, Founder & Chairman, Bessco Power, and Bharat Gulati, Managing Director, Bessco Power

New Delhi [India], March 11: Bessco Power Pvt. Ltd. and Renergo Developers Pvt. Ltd. have announced a strategic joint venture to develop 1,000 MW of renewable energy projects over the next 18-24 months, focusing on expanding clean energy infrastructure across India and Nepal.

The partnership will primarily develop utility-scale solar projects, while also exploring opportunities in compressed biogas (CBG), green hydrogen, and green ammonia, aligning with the region's rapidly growing clean energy ambitions.

Rajeev Chhikara, Founder and Chairman of Bessco Power Pvt. Ltd., said the partnership marks a significant step in building scalable renewable infrastructure across South Asia. "By combining strong development capabilities with strategic capital and execution platforms, this collaboration positions us to accelerate the deployment of large-scale renewable energy projects across India and Nepal."

Nishant Goyal, Co-Founder of Renergo Developers, said the collaboration will help unlock large-scale renewable opportunities in both markets.

"India and Nepal offer tremendous potential for renewable deployment, and this partnership enables us to combine our project development expertise with a strong strategic platform to deliver bankable projects at scale."

Bharat Gulati, Managing Director of Bessco Power Pvt. Ltd., highlighted the long-term vision behind the initiative.

"India and Nepal are entering a defining decade of clean energy growth. Through this partnership, our goal is to build a strong renewable energy platform that not only develops large-scale solar capacity but also supports the long-term energy transition of the region. With a target of 1,000 MW over the next 18-24 months, we see tremendous opportunity to contribute to sustainable economic growth while expanding into future-focused sectors like green hydrogen, CBG, and green ammonia."

Mayank Rohilla, Co-Founder of Renergo Developers, added that the joint venture will focus on building a diversified clean energy portfolio across emerging technologies.

"In addition to solar projects, we are actively exploring opportunities in green fuels such as hydrogen, ammonia, and bioenergy, which will play a critical role in the future energy landscape."

The companies expect to begin advancing the first set of projects under the partnership in the coming months, with multiple opportunities already under evaluation across India and Nepal.

