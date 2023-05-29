ATK

New Delhi [India], May 29: Although Bitcoin (BTC) stormed onto the scene as the leading cryptocurrency in 2013, altcoins have been hot on its heels, following suit and catching up to the fame and success of the original crypto coin. When so many exciting projects are launching every day, it can be hard to know which ones hold the most potential. However, we've done our research, and this article outlines why Chainlink (LINK) is sure to rise in 2023 while also asking if Polkadot and Caged Beasts (BEASTS) can compete.

Why Is Chainlink Sure To Rise In 2023?

Chainlink (LINK) is a services platform aiming to connect us with the Web3 world of tomorrow. According to its website, Chainlink (LINK) has a reliable, tamper-proof network that uses decentralization, premium data, cryptographic proofs, and trusted nodes to connect accurate and available data/APIs to any smart contract. Via this platform, users can build on a flexible framework, retrieve data from any API, integrate with any blockchain, and connect with existing systems.

Chainlink (LINK) has a large community of developers working on the project, all with the shared goal of building Chainlink into a public space for the benefit of the entire blockchain ecosystem. Using open-source technology, Chainlink (LINK) is a collective platform with community at its heart. Due to these appealing factors, Chainlink (LINK) is likely to keep rising in popularity throughout 2023.

Polkadot vs. Caged Beasts

Rising star cryptocurrency Polkadot (DOT) is a solid top 20 coin, unwaveringly ranking highly amongst its altcoin competitors. Interestingly, Polkadot (DOT) has Parachains connected to it, which are heterogeneous blockchains interoperable with the Polkadot Network and other Parachains. Any apps or services on Polkadot (DOT) can securely communicate across these chains and, as a result, form the basis for a truly interoperable decentralized web.

Through Polkadot (DOT), cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset can take place. By connecting to Polkadot (DOT), users have the ability to interoperate with the huge variety of blockchains that exist on the Polkadot network. On this network, a common set of validators secure multiple blockchains, providing Polkadot users with economies of scale.

Meanwhile, Caged Beasts (BEASTS) is a coin with rebellion at its heart. This new presale is storming onto the scene, ready to shake up traditional finance and change the world as we know it. According to this presale, mainstream banking is like a cage to us, and instead, we should break free and embrace decentralized finance.

One main feature that sets decentralized finance apart from traditional banking is its focus on community. This is why Caged Beasts place its community at the forefront of the coin. Through community events, competitions, social media platforms, and bonuses, Caged Beasts draw its community together with its sights set on rejecting traditional banking. With a future composed of NFTs, charity donations, and social stunts, Caged Beasts (BEASTS) has huge potential that rivals even the likes of Polkadot (DOT) and Chainlink (LINK).

