Sirkali / Mayiladuthurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28: Best Educational Institutions, comprising Shri Natarajan Memorial Public School and Best Matriculation Higher Secondary School, recently celebrated 40 years of academic excellence with a grand event. Renowned for its commitment to holistic education, the institution took this opportunity to reflect on its legacy of nurturing young minds and providing students with a global stage to showcase their talents.

With a strong foundation in academic excellence, Best Educational Institutions has consistently delivered outstanding results in Grade 10 and Grade 12 board examinations. Its state-of-the-art infrastructure and exemplary achievements in NEET and other competitive exams have further reinforced its reputation as a leader in education.

Marking this significant milestone, the institution set a new world record for the "Most Participants Presenting Science Concepts, Definitions, and Formulae in 8 Hours (Single Venue)" on February 8, 2025. The citation ceremony was also held on the same day. The achievement was officially certified by Elite World Records and Tamilan Book of Records. This record-breaking feat stands as a evidence to the school's unwavering mission to empower students by providing them with a platform to explore their potential and excel academically.

A total of 357 students from Grades I to XII of Shri Natarajan Memorial Public School and Best Matriculation Higher Secondary School showcased their academic excellence in a unique and inspiring manner. They presented a diverse range of concepts, formulae, and definitions from the core subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

R. Rakshitha, Senior Adjudicator, Elite World Records, stated that "It was truly inspiring to witness the dedication and perseverance of the students as they presented complex scientific concepts with clarity and confidence. This record-breaking attempt highlights the institution's commitment to nurturing academic brilliance. Elite World Records is proud to certify this remarkable achievement, which sets a new benchmark in the field of education."

B. Bala Subramanian, Senior Records Manager, Tamilan Book of Records, stated that "Best Educational Institutions has demonstrated an outstanding level of academic excellence through this record attempt. The meticulous planning and execution of the event were commendable. The enthusiasm of the students and the dedication of the faculty played a vital role in achieving this milestone. This record is a testimony to the institution's commitment to nurturing young minds and encouraging intellectual curiosity."

S.S.N. Rajkamal, Secretary of the schools stated that, the record attempt reflected our institution's unwavering commitment to fostering academic innovation and cultivating an environment where students could achieve global recognition. By participating in this historic event, the students not only exhibited their scientific acumen but also became part of a legacy that will inspire future generations, he concluded.

Adhithya Rajkamal, Correspondent, stated that "This achievement is a proud moment for our institution, reflecting our dedication to academic excellence and student empowerment. The enthusiasm and determination displayed by our students in this record attempt truly showcase their passion for learning. We are committed to continuing our efforts in providing world-class opportunities that encourage innovation, creativity, and knowledge-sharing among our students."

A student of Grade IX said, "Participating in this record attempt was an incredible experience. It gave me the opportunity to showcase my knowledge and confidence in front of a large audience. Preparing for the event helped me gain a deeper understanding of scientific concepts, and I am proud to be a part of this historic achievement."

A parent of a student from Grade I said, "Seeing my child participate in such a prestigious event at such a young age was truly heartwarming. This experience has instilled confidence and curiosity in my child, and I am grateful to the school for providing such a wonderful platform. It's amazing to see the efforts taken by the teachers and school management to make this event a grand success."

This grand celebration was organized under the blessings of Amutha Natarajan, Managing Director, and guided by the visionary leadership of S.S.N. Rajkamal, Secretary, and Adhithya Rajkamal, Correspondent. The event's seamless execution was ensured by the dedicated efforts of R. Palamalainathan, Principal of Shri Natarajan Memorial Public School, and K. Ramalingam, Principal of Best Matriculation Higher Secondary School. Adding to the success of this prestigious event, Vice Principals Thilagavathi Mohan and Bharkavi, the Vice Principals played a crucial role in its meticulous planning and execution, ensuring that every aspect upheld the institution's commitment.

As Best Educational Institutions continues its journey of excellence, this remarkable feat will serve as an inspiration for future generations to push boundaries and strive for greatness.

