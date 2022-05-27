New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Reiterating commitment towards delivering cutting-edge technologies to the end customer and creating awareness around popular brands and devices powered by MediaTek, the world's 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company has announced the campaign 'MediaTek Days' on Amazon.

The campaign will go live on May 27 till May 30, 2022. The 4-day event is aimed at building awareness around incredible technologies, products, and solutions powered by MediaTek in the new era of connected devices to help consumers make informed buying decisions.

Also Read | Nifty Ends Above 16,350, Sensex Gains 632 Points; Led by IT, Auto, Banks

Read More: – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

"MediaTek has always envisioned a future enabled by technology democratisation and our consistent efforts are aimed towards fulfilling this ambition. With MediaTek Days, we plan to boost awareness around innovative devices powered by MediaTek while also supporting the incredible OEMs we collaborate with. Today, people are eager to try new things and explore novel offerings. MediaTek Days is focused on the new generation of consumers, who are open to buying devices capable of powering splendid experiences," said Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing & Communications, MediaTek.

"Many a times, our customers do not know much about the technology that goes into their devices. Amazon Ads along with MediaTek is building "MediaTek Days", an initiative to help educate customers and help them understand their devices better. This campaign will ensure that MediaTek reaches to relevant audiences for their wide range of smart devices across consumer segments and price points. MediaTek Days on Amazon is sure to grab eyeballs and create buzz for MediaTek, Amazon, and our OEM partners," said Ajay Sharma, Head of Ad-sales (Smartphones, Consumer electronics & Large appliances).

Also Read | Sadio Mane Transfer News: Liverpool Ace To Reveal Future After UEFA Champions League Final.

MediaTek Days at Amazon will showcase devices from some of the popular brands powered by MediaTek. The campaign will also help people discover new devices and best-fit solutions for their technology requirements.

Know More About MediaTek Days: amzn.to/39PtyxW.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)