New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Akshaya.io, World's first 'Phygital' platform today announced its partnership with the ongoing World Tennis League (WTL) Dubai 2022 event.

Akshaya.io has unveiled memorabilia of top tennis legends participating in this week-long sporting spectacle.

These unique memorabilia including training gear of players, t-shirts, caps, etc., will be a combination of physical + digital merchandise and experiences that fans can own and experience.

Tennis fans now can purchase one-of-a-kind signed memorabilia, experience unprecedented event access, and even meet and greet with some of the biggest names in tennis. The World Tennis League (WTL) 2022 is the inaugural edition of mixed-gender team event being played at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The event features four teams - Falcons, Eagles, Kites, and Hawks, featuring 18 of the best ATP and WTA Tour players, including Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, as well other top stars like Nick Kyrgios, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Caroline Garcia, Elena Rybakina, Alexander Zverev, Paula Badosa among others, will conclude on December 24th.

Commenting on the association, Ganesh Raju, CEO, Akshaya.io said, "Akshaya.io provides a never-before opportunity for tennis fans to preserve the experience of the game and memorabilia from the event. Having an exclusive behind-the-scenes in-person meeting with these tennis legends is an unforgettable experience that will be forever preserved as an NFT. Even for those who are not at this event in Dubai, possessing a physical + digital autographed collectible from here will make you a part of this historic event."

"NFTs, Metaverse, and Blockchain Web3 Technologies are likely to have a great influence on the humankind in the times ahead! These have already brought in a great amount of excitement and have shaken up the digital world by providing fantastic avenues for sporting stars, artists, celebrities etc. In the year 2021, it is estimated that the NFT market size grew to be USD 41 billion, and it is estimated to grow further to USD 80 billion by next year; while the Metaverse space could be well over USD 1 trillion in the next two years," added Ganesh Raju.

The Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are digital assets using which one can trade across products, including online-only assets. A NFT is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain that can be sold or traded. Metaverse, NFT combined with other advanced tools is Web 3.0 transformation which the World has started to experience. While the technology world has been talking about augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI), the emergence of Metaverse, which can be defined as a simulated digital environment using all the earlier mentioned tools along with blockchain, is all set to mimic the real world. The new-age digital spectrum has created new assets and built avenues to trade with them.

Akshaya.io is country's first ever platform that brings Metaverse, NFT, and Digital Twin together to enable users claim ownership of physical + digital assets with certified proof of authenticity. From those interested in dealing with unique collectibles to rare artifacts, Akshaya.io will be a healthy community of highly astute customers.

Since its inception, Akshaya.io has created excitement among companies trading in jewelry, boutique furniture, artifacts, sports, entertainment, and other sectors, and is all set to sign many prominent Brands, Enterprises, and few celebrities as partners. Akshaya.io will be the first ever platform to provide the best experience of physical and experiential shopping in the virtual world. This is the only platform which will enable customers experience and own both digital and physical variants of any and every asset.

Akshaya.io has to date invested USD 10 million, through internal accruals from founder and seed investors, to build a robust technology platform that is all set to provide a unique experience to its partners and customers.

The money invested has gone in to develop the backend software and to strengthen Network across India. Currently, Akshaya.io has physical offices across 45 cities in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, and has developed strong connect with prospective partners. Partners will create or add their NFTs to Akshaya.io platform to be sold or traded.

