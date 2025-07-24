BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 24: KRAFTON India keeps the momentum going with yet another set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). Today's drop includes 50 new codes that unlock a variety of exciting in-game items. As an Indian Game loved by millions, BGMI continues to reward its dedicated player base and elevate the everyday gaming experience.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes: 1. DLZBZ8N96FN5C3CQ

2. DLZCZ6FQ8JCN6XVH

3. DLZDZ6FPRWUAHUPE

4. DLZEZAGAVCKBNKEV

5. DLZFZUVETMDFK8WD

6. DLZGZF3CWE4TT6PB

7. DLZHZUU4H6B3EJGN

8. DLZIZAJDBHSNWCRW

9. DLZJZGQNX9CW8CPM

10. DLZKZ74MWF587UXQ

11. DLZLZW6N8M35RHES

12. DLZMZNU9B6AVFD95

13. DLZNZ49MN84DJXMU

14. DLZOZD65HNBD8C7E

15. DLZPZCHEST5G9VAW

16. DLZQZ8UVWDADQQSU

17. DLZRZU69F5XJWCUG

18. DLZVZ8KQV8DHUMJX

19. DLZTZ7FEX583CGH6

20. DLZUZ5W7SEFFFQF7

21. DLZBAZ5FN4C5M5RE

22. DLZBBZ7SSE8SSNTM

23. DLZBCZHWPC8P8BC6

24. DLZBDZDC8BD4J4J9

25. DLZBEZAC89N6WTBK

26. DLZBFZ69KJFT6QAM

27. DLZBGZRFSE95TTDW

28. DLZBHZV58UESJS3M

29. DLZBIZX7QDRPBNQ4

30. DLZBJZNR9WJGSQ5M

31. DLZBKZJMANEFXE3R

32. DLZBLZVPX358XJ5D

33. DLZBMZFS9NKPSUA5

34. DLZBNZTTDNW63WP3

35. DLZBOZM85BN6NHJQ

36. DLZBPZ5Q5U3VUPK9

37. DLZBQZNKP5V8V3P6

38. DLZBRZEXW8XXAXD3

39. DLZBVZXWSJFD3EFT

40. DLZBTZRBTJCBNU5K

41. DLZBUZUE9SN3FWGG

42. DLZCAZRQ5XTWPEC9

43. DLZCBZ4SJ58WT9CG

44. DLZCCZBQHT8KRTDG

45. DLZCDZTD97X8HS3K

46. DLZCEZ7BFWDX7AEW

47. DLZCFZ44AT9MJR86

48. DLZCGZESKX644FBH

49. DLZCHZXAJWTA7CXT

50. DLZCIZRBXJERSKUX Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards: * Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail Rules to Remember: * A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted. For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

