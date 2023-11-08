PNN

Gondal (Gujarat) [India], November 8: Bharat Botanics proudly announces the opening of its cutting-edge wood-pressed Cold Oil processing facility in Gondal, Rajkot Gujarat. This 16,000 square feet automated facility is one of its kind, promoting 100% hygiene and transparency, marking a significant step towards healthier living, sustainability, and providing healthy edible oils for every customer it serves.

On this occasion, Manish Popat, Co-Founder of Bharat Botanics, passionately emphasizes, "we're excited to announce the expansion of our production capacity to meet exponential rise in demand for our products from 12,000 direct B2C customers we have served. We are among rare profit making startups and our idea to have our own production facility was due to high quality standards we set for our products. We invite our customers to visit this facility and witness firsthand our commitment to the highest quality and hygiene standards. Our products are not just a symbol of Atmanirbharta; they are a testament to our dedication to local communities, environmental responsibility, and fostering a culture of wellness."

He further explains, "At Bharat Botanics facility, seeds are crushed using traditional "Wooden Ghani's" with the cold-pressed technique, resulting in natural, chemical-free edible oils rich in healthy nutrients, natural flavor, and a scintillating aroma."

Bharat Botanics extends the tradition of crafting oil to the comfort of your home by delivering farm-fresh, cold-pressed peanut oil straight to your doorstep. With the introduction of its online shopping experience at bharatbotanics.com/shop, the company eliminates the need for the time and effort associated with traditional shopping. Here, customers can easily explore and purchase their preferred wood-pressed oils from the convenience of their homes

Bharat Botanics offers various Natural Product Range includes a variety of wood-pressed oils, such as Groundnut oil, Coconut (Kopra) Oil, Sesame (Til) Oil, Mustard (Rai) Oil, Castor (Arandia) Oil, Sunflower (Surajmukhi) Oil, Safflower Oil, Almond Oil, and many more. These oils elevate culinary excellence, promote heart health, regulate blood pressure, nourish skin, boost immunity, and enrich the overall lifestyle.

Bharat Botanics is India's leading wood-pressed edible oil (B2C) brand, known for its pure, chemical-free, and natural oils. With a commitment to quality, health, and sustainability, Bharat Botanics sources the finest seeds and nuts from farmers in India and employs traditional methods to produce premium wood-pressed oils. For Order/Inquiry/Partnership visit Website: https://bharatbotanics.com/

