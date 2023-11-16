PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16: Bharath Home Medicare Pvt Ltd (BHMC), a trailblazer in healthcare services co-founded by Saravanan. M, Varadharajan, and Kannan Perumal, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Strata Meditech Pvt Ltd., a Mumbai-based leading Occupational Health management and Annual Medical Checkup. Strata Meditech, founded by Vijay Pandhare and Moni Vijay Pandhare, boasts a robust portfolio, and serves approximately 50+ corporate clients.

This strategic move, completed on 10th Nov 2023 is a testament to BHMC's commitment to delivering top-tier healthcare solutions.

Saravanan. M, Founder and CEO at BHMC, expressed heartfelt appreciation to his mentor Hocine Sidi Said, for invaluable guidance throughout the acquisition process. "Hocine Sidi Said's mentorship played a pivotal role in the success of this acquisition. His insights and support have been instrumental, and I am grateful for his guidance," Saravanan remarked.

The involvement of key investors, including Alhadi Alwazir, Rajiv Nakani, and Sriram, has been crucial to the realization of this significant milestone. Their confidence and support underscore the strategic importance of the acquisition for Bharath Home Medicare Pvt ltd.

"In light of the acquisition, Saravanan and Varadharajan have joined the Board of Strata Meditech Pvt Ltd to steer this company to the next level. Their strategic leadership will play a crucial role in maximizing the synergies between BHMC and Strata Meditech," Saravanan added. The entire business operations will be overseen by Varadharajan K (Director) and Rajasekharan N.S (Chief Business Officer). This dynamic duo will be responsible for steering the direction of the combined entities, ensuring a seamless integration of Strata Meditech into the BHMC family. Their leadership will be instrumental in maximizing the synergies between BHMC and Strata Meditech," Saravanan stated.

Strata Meditech Pvt. Ltd, founded by Vijay Pandhare and Moni Vijay Pandhare, is a leading Occupational Health management and Annual Medical Checkup firm based in Mumbai. With a focus on wellness, AHC, and OHC services, Strata Meditech has established itself as a trusted partner for approximately 50+ corporate clients, providing comprehensive healthcare solutions.

Bharath Home Medicare Pvt Ltd is a leading healthcare services provider committed to delivering comprehensive and innovative healthcare solutions. With a focus on excellence and customer satisfaction, BHMC continues to expand its reach and impact in the healthcare industry.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Saravanan.M, Founder and CEO

info@bharathhomemedicare.com

