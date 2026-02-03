Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 3 (ANI): Expelled Amma Peravai wing of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the Union Budget 2026, stating that the absence of any changes in the individual income tax slabs was disappointing to the public.

After paying floral tributes at the memorial of former Chief Minister Perarignar Anna at Marina Beach in Chennai, Sasikala addressed the reporters and said the people of Tamil Nadu clearly know who the traitors and who the real opponents are.

She asserted that her main objective is to bring back the governance of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Jayalalithaa, referring to the legacy of the party's former leaders.

"My plan is to govern Tamil Nadu following the path laid down by Puratchi Thalaivar and Amma," she said.

She further stated that with her 39 years of political experience, she would do everything necessary to defeat and drive out the DMK government.

"Puratchi Thalaivar, Puratchi Thalaivi and my dedicated party cadres will remain in the field," she said firmly.

Earlier, Sasikala launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, claiming that dynastic governance in the state would soon come to an end and be replaced by what she described as a "people's government."

"Wishing you all a Happy New Year. This year, the Dynasty governance happening in Tamil Nadu will end, and the People's government will start. From the day the DMK Government rule started, many Crime incidents like the recent Tiruttani assault have been happening. TN CM is in charge of the Police department, and has not yet opened his mouth on the incident. It shows the lack of Governing capacity," she said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is set to hold Legislative Assembly elections later this year, where the DMK-Congress alliance seeks to defend its rule against the BJP-AIADMK-led NDA. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also in the fray with his debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), turning the polls into a triangular contest. (ANI)

