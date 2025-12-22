New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): BharatPe, one of India's leading fintech company, in partnership with YES BANK, on Monday announced the launch of 'Pay Later with BharatPe' Credit on UPI, powered by NPCI. This new product is designed to democratize access to credit across Bharat, enabling both consumers and merchants to manage their financial needs with ease.

According to a company statement, 'Pay Later with BharatPe' consumers can now make payments using a Credit Line across all merchant touchpoints. This includes scanning any UPI QR code, shopping online, or paying for recharges, or bill payments on the BharatPe app.

According to a company statement, 'Pay Later With BharatPe' offers instant UPI credit with zero paperwork or delays, allowing users to spend daily and repay monthly either in full or via flexible 3-12 month EMIs. The interest free credit facility provides up to 45 days of interest-free usage, with limits refreshed upon repayment. Users can track usage, limits, and repayments seamlessly within the app, manage EMIs, and pay securely via UPI--all in one place, ensuring a safe, convenient, and fully integrated credit experience.

Nalin Negi, CEO-BharatPe said, "Credit penetration in India remains low, especially for small merchants and new-to-credit consumers. With 'Pay Later with BharatPe', we are unlocking a massive opportunity to deliver a compliant, scalable, and convenient credit solution that addresses both merchant's and consumer's spending needs."

According to a company statement, users also get access to BharatPe UPI Rewards, earning guaranteed reward in the form of Zillion coins for all transactions done through BharatPe UPI app. These coins can be used to purchase vouchers for multiple brands or products and pay all forms of utility bills.

Anil Singh, Country Head, Credit Cards & Merchant Acquiring, YES BANK, said, "YES BANK is a significant player in UPI ecosystem. We are excited to partner with BharatPe to deliver credit on UPI solutions at scale. We will leverage our digital onboarding and underwriting capability to service customers originating from BharatPe and beyond."

According to a company information, BharatPe is the only fintech company in India with an NBFC license (Trillion Loans), a stake in a Small Finance Bank (Unity SFB), and an Online Payment Aggregator services license. (ANI)

