New Delhi [india], February 26 (ANI): Portugal football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired a 25 per cent ownership stake in the Spanish football club UD Almeria, which features in the country's second-division football, reported ESPN on Thursday.

The financial terms of the transaction done via the legendary footballer's CR7 Sports Investments company have not been disclosed, but is considered to be a long-term investment for Ronaldo, who has turned 41 this year and is in the twilight of his career, which has seen him turn up for clubs like Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

"I have long had the ambition to contribute to football beyond the pitch," Ronaldo said in a statement as quoted by ESPN.

"UD Almeria is a Spanish club with a strong foundation and clear growth potential. I wish to work with the team leading the club to support it in its new phase of growth," the footballer added.

UD Almeria in May last year, was overtaken by a Saudi investment group, and this is another Saudi connection for the footballer, who had expressed his desire for club ownership after hanging up his football boots.

The 41-year-old had his Al Nassr contract extended to June 2027 last year and is expected to lead Portugal in a record-breaking sixth FIFA World Cup appearance this year.

UD Almeria president Mohamed al Khereiji expressed the happiness to have the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on board.

"He is considered the best on the pitch," Al Khereiji said. "He knows the Spanish leagues very well and understands the potential of what we are building here both in terms of the team and the youth academy," he added.

UD Almeria was demoted to the second division back in April 2024 and are in the direction to secure the promotion to the nation's top-flight football, La Liga, this season. They are placed third in the second-tier competition and two points short of table-toppers Racing Santander after 27 games. (ANI)

