VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6: Biesse aims to redefine glass processing technology with the launch of its upgraded features of the groundbreaking Genius CT-Next cutting machine, at the ZAK Glass Technology Expo 2024 in New Delhi.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, December 6: Women's United States Title Tournament; Fallout From Survivor Series War Games and Other Matches on Friday Night SmackDown.

Biesse, a globally recognised company specialising in the manufacturing of integrated lines and machines for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic, and composite materials, is excited to launch upgraded features of the Genius CT-Next 61 cutting machine at the upcoming ZAK Glass Technology Expo 2024. The event, taking place from December 5-7, 2024 at Delhi's Pragati Maidan, is recognized as India's premier trade fair for glass processing technologies.

The Genius CT-Next 61 cutting machine features several groundbreaking enhancements to optimize glass processing operations. Among its innovative attributes is the optional air cushion technology, which creates a seamless shifting and turning process for glass by generating an air layer between the glass and the cutting table. This allows operators to perform breaking operations directly on the cutting table, even when occupied with other tasks.

Also Read | Avoid Pitfalls: Essential Information on Fixed Deposit Penalties!.

Additionally, the machine includes a three-sided fence and a one-sided photocell light barrier that facilitate manual intervention and loading, providing quick access during loader maintenance or when cutting special glass sheets. The increased oil tank capacity of 5 + 5 liters, compared to the previous 1 + 1 liters, enables extended machine operation without frequent interruptions for oil refills, thereby optimizing production time.

Speaking on the launch, Sayeed Ahmed, CEO of Biesse India, stated, "We are pleased to unveil the upgraded Genius CT-Next 61 at ZAK Glass Technology Expo 2024. This machine is endowed with several features that will facilitate effortless handling, enhanced safety, and easier maintenance in glass cutting, processing, and finishing. Our commitment to innovation drives us to continually deliver solutions that adapt to the dynamic needs of the glass processing industry. With these advancements, Biesse is set to solidify its leadership and accelerate growth in this vital sector."

Biesse made a significant impact with the launch of the original Genius CT-Next 61 at the Expo's previous edition, receiving widespread acclaim for the machine's precision and efficiency in glass cutting. Join Biesse at the ZAK Glass Technology Expo 2024 to witness firsthand the future of glass processing technology with its latest innovation.

About Biesse:

Biesse is a globally recognised company specialising in the manufacturing of integrated lines and machines for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic, composite materials, and future materials. Established in Italy in 1969 and listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, Biesse supports the business evolution of its clients across the furniture, housing and construction, automotive, and aerospace industries.

Currently, approximately 80 percent of Biesse's consolidated revenue is derived from international markets, facilitated by a growing global network that includes four manufacturing campuses and over 30 showrooms, reaching more than 160 countries.

Thanks to its rooted competence embodied by 4,200 employees, Biesse empowers the imagination of industry-leading companies and prestigious names in Italian and international design to make the potential of any material shine.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)