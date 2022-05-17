Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/PR Newswire): The 11th Edition of Big CIO Show and Awards officially supported by NITI Aayog, and led by Intel as Innovation Partner is set to take place on May 18, 2022 at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The show will bring together global techpreneurs, thought leaders, experts, and CIOs across industry sectors in India who will meet, network, learn and engage with some of the world's renowned technology thought-leaders, subject matter experts and technology innovators in a constructive, open-dialogue environment to find solutions for issues hindering their business and personal growth.

It will feature a mix of informative sessions, keynotes, and panel discussions that will provide the attendees with actionable insights into their business strategies.

The show will focus on topics such as the future of digital leadership; data-first, data-anywhere business model; next gen data and AI platforms; data in motion; winning WhatsApp commerce strategy; value proposition of cloud-centric virtual worlds; automation and composable technology; roadmap to a secure and scalable hybrid workforce, and much more.

Notable speakers include:

- Dr Neeta Verma - Director General, National Informatics Centre, Government of India

- Anil Menon - Chief Information Officer, Lulu Group, India

- Kirti Patil - EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd., India

- Rucha Nanavati - Chief Information Officer, Mahindra Group, India

- Vikram Chauhan - Head of Enterprise and Government Business, Intel India

- Manish Mody - Enterprise Sales Lead - Financial Services Industry, Intel India

- Siddhesh Naik - Country Leader, Data, AI and Automation, Technology Sales, IBM India, South Asia

- Harshil Turakia - Brand Technical Specialist, IBM technology Sales, IBM India, South Asia

- Dipak Nair - CTO, Tata AIG General Insurance

- Caesar Peter - Head of Solution Engineering - Asia, Confluent

- Pratyush Kukreja - VP and GM - Haptik, India and MEA.

- Vinod Kumar - EVP and CIO, Fino Payments Bank

"The global economy is still far from being back to normal even after the pandemic has receded. With this event, we are empowering stakeholders to usher in business by providing a platform to network, share, discuss and deliberate on latest IT strategies and innovative technology solutions that can help organisations to mitigate the risks caused by pandemic and steer forward with confidence," said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.

The show will also host the 'Big CIO 100 Innovators Awards' and the 'Big CIO 100 Leaders Awards' where industry savants will be honored for their efforts and contributions to the technology eco-space. #TresconCIO will also conduct special contests wherein the winners stand a chance to win gift vouchers.

Big CIO Show and Awards is Officially Supported by NITI Aayog and Partnered by:

- Innovation Partner - Intel

- Premier Platinum Partner - IBM

- Platinum Partner - Confluent

- Gold Partner - Haptik

- Bronze Partners - Darktrace, NeoSOFT, Fortinet, Dista and WebWerks

- Exhibitor - Okta/ACPL

- Official Print Partner - Business Standard

- Official Online News Distribution Partner - Business Wire India

Big CIO Show and Awards is a thought-leadership, business-focused initiative that provides a platform for CIOs who are looking to explore new-age technologies and implement them in their organizations.

For more information about Big CIO Show, visit: https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/cio/india

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm specialised in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, road shows, expos, investor connect and consulting services.

For more information about Trescon, visit: https://tresconglobal.com

