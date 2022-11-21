Big Eyes Coin has raised a whooping USD 10M in its presale. Will it outrun Dogecoin in the Crypto Market?

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI/ATK): 2022 has been a rough year for the crypto market. The community has seen two crashes, one in the month of May and one recently with the fall of the crypto giant FTX. However, the coins that are in their presale, have performed exceedingly well. The reason is simple: when you purchase crypto in presale, there's no possibility to lose the investment.

Meme coins, in particular, have shown immense possibilities in the crypto market. One of the things that investors are betting on while purchasing meme tokens is their viability, overall marketing and utility. Some of the meme coins possess all of the above.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme token in the block, has proved to be successful in its presale after raising a whopping USD 10M so far. And the good thing is, it is only in stage six. There are five more stages to go!

However, with the emergence of Big Eyes Coin, should the Dogecoin (DOGE) community worry? Let's find out.

Dogecoin: The Relevant Veteran Or The Falling Knight?Dogecoin, as everyone in the crypto community knows, was launched to mock Bitcoin. However, in 2021, Dogecoin rose in popularity. So much so that it became a celebrity favourite with a market cap of $84B.

Elon Musk, the 'Chief Twit', had expressed his admiration towards this meme coin, calling it 'better than Bitcoin'. And rightly so. Bitcoin is a store-of-value crypto, one where you can invest your money for a long time. However, it fails to become a digital currency for daily transactions.

Dogecoin, in the past, has not shown enough promise as well. Once a celebrity mascot, DOGE has fallen prey to its own legacy. The community has stopped innovating. After the first crypto crash this year, this dog-themed meme coin has struggled to recover.

Another reason could be its mascot. People love dogs, but there are too many dog mascots in the meme coin industry. Take Shiba Inu (SHIB) or Dogelon Mars (DOGE). Investors are always on the lookout for something new and Dogecoin is clearly not standing out.

Big Eyes Coin: Saviour Of The Crypto Market?Quite a serious competitor for DogeCoin and ShibaInu? / Big Eyes (BIG) a New Meme Token

With an impressive white paper and utility features, Big Eyes Coin entered the crypto market a few months back. In a short span of time, the cat-themed meme coin has created a significant buzz.

Big Eyes Coin intends to pour enormous wealth into the DeFi (Decentralised Finance) ecosystem while launching an NFT club. This meme coin is more than a meme as it has the capability to bring the crypto market back on its own. USD 10M in the presale is no joke. Clearly, investors have found gems in Big Eyes Coin's white paper.

For Big Eyes Coin, NFTs aren't by accident at all. In fact, NFTs are an intrinsic part of the BIG ecosystem. The cat community intends to launch a fully-integrated NFT club where users will be able to exchange digital currencies and win rewards by entering competitions. BIG token holders will be able to attend the exciting NFT events as well.

Dogecoin is criticised for being environmentally unaware. However, that's not the case with Big Eyes Coin. The token has pledged to donate 5% of wallet profits to save the ocean. It is fitting considering the climate mess we are in. The oceans need to be cleaned up for global warming to decrease to a significant level, and Big Eyes Coin is playing its part for a sustainable future.

To Sum Up

Big Eyes Coin may soon outrun Dogecoin in the crypto market. Given the benefits the cat coin provides, the dog mascot needs to worry.

Consider investing in Big Eyes Coin as no matter how many crashes the market got through, BIG tokens are only going to go up!

