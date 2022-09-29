Big Eyes Coin: The best meme token to buy with scalable architecture like Avalanche & Monkeyball

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/ATK): Big Eyes Coin is a promising meme project themed around cats.

The project has plans to take over the crypto industry in the next few years. Besides written goals, Big Eyes will carry out practical steps to achieve all of the objectives in its white paper.

Also Read | Naane Varuvean Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Dhanush's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Some of these plans have already been executed by the team, even though the project is still at the first stage of the presale. This piece will discuss some of these plans. Big Eyes' primary goals are to make a positive difference in the world and provide users with passive income.

Big Eyes Coin is giving away USD 250k in the Gleam Competition.

Also Read | Microsoft To End Support for SwiftKey on iOS Devices From October 5, 2022.

Regularly making generous donations to others and undertaking any sizeable projects are some key indicators that draw attention to the Big Eyes project. Big Eyes recently announced on its Twitter handle that it was starting a giveaway of USD 250,000. This offer is open to various people of different backgrounds or statuses.

What qualifies individuals for the prize is holding USD 50 worth of Big Eyes tokens (BIG) before the draw date. The offer remains for more than 2 months, so many people can access this life-changing offer.

Benefits of Big Eyes Coin from the Ethereum Merge

Big Eyes Coin resides on the Ethereum chain network. The project is among the primary beneficiaries of the recent Ethereum merge. The merge is Ethereum's transition from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus.

Since its successful transition on the 15th of September 2022, energy consumption from its mining activities has been reduced by 99.95 per cent. This merge paved the way for Big Eyes to be energy efficient. It will also guarantee highly scalable services within Big Eyes' ecosystem.

Big Eyes Utility Token (BIG)

BIG is the native token of the Big Eyes community, an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum blockchain network. The first stage of the BIG token presale has raised about USD 2.6 million in revenue.

Comparing Big Eyes with Avalanche and Monkeyball

Avalanche (AVAX)

Ava Labs developed Avalanche to solve the trilemma of blockchain networks. Decentralization, security, and scalability are the trilemma of blockchain, which Avalanche solves with its incorporation of 3 chain networks.

These chains are interoperable within Avalanche's network, ensuring swift, cheap, and secured services. The Boba network, a layer 2 scaling protocol, recently integrated with Avalanche to improve the efficiency of the C-chain on the Avalanche network. Its native token, AVAX, powers significant operations on the network.

Monkeyball (MBS)

Monkeyball was created by a team of developers with sound knowledge of blockchain technology and virtual currency. The team leverages blockchain for gaming, decentralized finance DeFi, and artificial intelligence. These technologies are used to create its play-to-earn arcade soccer game in the metaverse.

On the Monkeyball ecosystem, players are entertained and earn crypto for participating in the soccer-style game. The game can be likened to Final fantasy and FIFA street but differs with its decentralized feature.

Players can build their team with four monkeys with unique features to play a specific position. The in-game currency that powers the Monkeyball economy is Monkeybucks MBS. Players can earn more MBS by opening loot, completing missions, and hosting a match.

How to buy Big Eyes token (BIG) during the presale

Anyone interested in purchasing BIG utility tokens during the presale should visit https://metamask.io on their computer and download the metamask extension for their browser. Mobile phone users can download Trustwallet from the app store and register for an account.

You must then register an account on the Metamask website and store your recovery phrase securely. Purchase sufficient payment tokens, such as BNB, ETH, or USDT, and keep them in your wallet.

You can now register for the presale by visiting https://bigeyes.space/#signup and linking your wallet. Then, enter the amount you wish to purchase on the portal and the other requested information.

Pay with your purchased token and click on the buy button. At the end of the presale, you will receive your BIG meme coins in your registered wallet once you complete all procedures.

Conclusion

Big Eyes Coin is a promising project with great potential to reach more people globally. Buy the token now to enjoy its exciting value.

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)