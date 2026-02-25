New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The Government of India has launched an Offer for Sale (OFS) for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), aiming to dilute up to 4 per cent stake in the company, including a base offer of 2 per cent and an additional 2 per cent green shoe option, the company stated in an exchange filing.

The Offer for Sale opens on February 25, for non-retail investors, while retail investors will be able to place their bids on February 26. The government currently holds an 86.36 per cent stake in the company.

Also Read | ‘Black People Aren't Apes’: Texas Congressman Al Green Forcibly Removed From House Floor During Donald Trump's State of the Union Speech (Watch Video).

The floor price for the Offer has been set at Rs 104.00 per equity share, which will be the minimum price at which investors can place their bids under the OFS.

Under the OFS, the government will sell up to 26,13,70,120 equity shares, representing 2 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company, as part of the base offer size. The additional 2 per cent stake may be sold under the green shoe option, depending on demand.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, February 25, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

In an official statement, the company said, "The President of India, acting through and represented by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, is the promoter of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (the 'Promoter'). The Promoter (the 'Seller') proposes to sell up to 26,13,70,120 Equity Shares of the Company, representing 2 per cent of the total paid up equity share capital of the Company ('Base Offer Size'), on February 25, 2026 ('T day') for non-Retail Investors only and on February 26, 2026."

OFS most commonly refers to Offer for Sale, a stock market mechanism that allows promoters and large shareholders of listed companies to sell their existing shares directly to the public through a transparent bidding platform on the stock exchange.

Additionally, up to 25,000 equity shares of the company, equivalent to approximately 0.0002 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital, may be offered to eligible employees under the employee offer, subject to approval from the competent authority.

Eligible employees may apply for equity shares amounting to up to Rs 500,000 under the employee offer, in accordance with the terms and conditions provided in the OFS guidelines.

The company further stated that the offer will be undertaken exclusively through the seller's brokers on a separate window provided by the stock exchanges for this purpose.

The OFS is part of the government's stake dilution programme and will allow both institutional and retail investors to participate in the share sale, with separate bidding windows allocated for each category. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)