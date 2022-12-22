New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/ATK): The finest time is always during festival season when business is booming. Demand is increasing for all commodities, with apparel being one of the most popular categories. People are requesting the patterns we are witnessing during this holiday season, which lend eccentricity to the dated and monotonous realm of Indian traditional dress.

The main reason people buy clothes at this time of year is for the festival season. Despite soaring pricing over the holiday season, customer demand soared when Covid restrictions were abolished two years earlier.

Powerlook has released Big Pocket Shirt designs in preparation for the holiday season, and they are selling out more quickly than expected. Big Pocket shirts are quite popular throughout the holiday season. This fashion trend is becoming more and more popular among celebs in B-town and on social media. Speaking of pockets, Raghav Pawar, Founder & CEO of Powerlook, said that hoodies with kangaroo belly pockets are pretty popular for that ideal foreign outfit style. We also have collection of reversible varsity jacket in this winter and denim jacket with hoody."

Additionally, Powerlook has introduced Varsity jackets, which have a colour palette influenced by international styles and an edgy and vivid mood that are easily affordable and available on Indian streets.

Amar Pawar, the co-founder of Powerlook, said, "This year amid celebrations, we have noted that big pocket shirts as a category are enjoying tailwinds, a promising upswing is visible across colourful hues and the menswear sector."

