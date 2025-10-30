New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Umashankar Pandey has underscored the urgent need for water conservation, emphasising the immense quantity of water required for agricultural production and daily consumption.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat International Rice Conference, Pandey highlighted startling figures on water usage across various food products.

"Rice, in fact, our life is all water," he said. "Producing one kilogram of rice requires about 2,000 litres of water, a single lemon needs around 100 litres, one kilogram of wheat consumes 1,000 litres, one kilogram of paneer takes about 5,500 litres, and one kilogram of fish requires nearly 25,000 litres. We must reduce water use, especially in paddy cultivation, as freshwater is an increasingly scarce resource."

Warning of potential global conflicts over water scarcity, Pandey remarked, "If a third world war ever occurs, it will be over water."

The farmer-cum-environmentalist proposed the establishment of a 'Jal Vishwavidyalaya' (Water University) and a Water Museum to promote education and research on water conservation.

"We should all join hands to launch a national campaign and set up institutions dedicated to water education," he said.

Pandey also urged the revival of traditional water harvesting systems and natural farming methods, warning against overreliance on chemical fertilizers and pesticides that contaminate water sources.

"Our ancestors followed sustainable farming. We should not play with nature--any interference will come back to haunt us as disasters," he cautioned. "In the past, our culture included creating ponds on every occasion--whether during celebrations or mourning. That tradition kept our water table healthy."

Highlighting the role of youth, Pandey emphasized the importance of early awareness and community engagement in protecting water resources.

"We must reach out to children, who are our future, and instill in them the value of water conservation," he said, calling for collective responsibility to safeguard freshwater for future generations. (ANI)

