NewsVoir

Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: In its continued efforts to promote environmental stewardship, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, through its flagship initiative, Bottles for Change' marked World Earth Day 2025 bringing together communities, students, volunteers, and local champions in a united call for sustainability. The celebration spanned over 36 cities across 16 states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, United Andhra Pradesh and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Also Read | Lava Yuva Star 2 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Budget Smartphone Launched in India by Lava Mobiles.

Bisleri collaborated with 13 public and private organizations and institutions to engage citizens. The celebrations included activities such as tree plantation drives, used plastic collection campaigns, awareness rallies, poster-making competitions, street plays & cultural performances, human chains, and expert-led symposiums on the theme of environmental preservation. One of the key highlights of the campaign was the enthusiastic participation of the Indian Army's 137 CETF BN (TA) 39 Gorkha Regiment, showcasing their unwavering dedication to the cause of environmental protection and reinforcing the spirit of collective responsibility.

From Leh to Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the campaign witnessed widespread engagement. Over 6,000 interns and volunteers participated in the campaigns, directly engaging more than 1,14,000 individuals. A total of 234 events were conducted, including 177cleaning drives, 49 awareness sessions, and 8 creative competitions like poster making. The collective efforts of the participants led to the planting of 510 trees and the collection of more than 4.40 Metric Tonnes of plastic waste, showcasing the impact of citizen-driven sustainability efforts.

Also Read | Sonu Nigam Concert Controversy: Karnataka Police Summons Singer To Probe Linking of Kannada Song Demand to Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Speaking about the initiative, K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "World Earth Day serves as a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to protect our planet. At Bisleri, we translate our commitment to sustainability into tangible actions. Through our 'Bottles for Change' initiative we have engaged with the government, community academic and private institutions and taken decisive steps towards creating a cleaner, greener future. These initiatives prove that every action matters and collective efforts by citizens can shape a world that is cleaner and greener."

This significant celebration was a part of Bisleri's Greener Promise, a commitment to build a circular economy through sustained efforts in recycling, plastic neutrality, and environmental education. Bottles for Change continues to be a platform that educates citizens on the value of plastic as a resource and the need for responsible disposal.

With a legacy of over 54 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighboring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavors, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating a greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)