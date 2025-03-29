VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 29: Bistro 57, North India's fastest-growing vegetarian-only cafe chain, announced today that it has successfully raised seed funding to fuel its expansion plans. The investment will be directed towards opening new locations, enhancing customer experiences, and strengthening its supply chain

The round saw strong participation from marquee angel investors, reflecting growing confidence in Bistro 57's unique value proposition and its potential to revolutionize vegetarian food in India.

Founded in 2016 by Ankit and Siddharth with a vision to redefine vegetarian dining, Bistro 57 has rapidly grown to 35 locations across North India, becoming a beloved destination for Vegetarian food enthusiasts. The brand is known for its fresh, locally sourced ingredients and a diverse menu that caters to both traditional and contemporary tastes.

"This funding marks a significant milestone in our journey," said Ankit Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Bistro 57. "We are excited to scale our presence in North India, while staying true to our commitment to offering delicious, sustainable, and wholesome vegetarian cuisine."

The latest round of funding will support Bistro 57 in expanding into new regions, investing in technology for seamless customer engagement, and strengthening its supply chain for fresh, farm-to-table ingredients.

With the rising demand for Fresh & 100% Vegetarian food options in India, Bistro 57 is poised to become a key player in the country's evolving cafe landscape.

