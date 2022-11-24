Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Leading crypto trading exchange Bitget has launched BitGator Program - an initiative to fetch support from its community to develop the ever-growing ecosystem of Ce-Defi in India.

With over 20,000 blockchain developers and over 25 million financial investors, the country marks as a hotbed for blockchain and crypto.

The BitGator program is a community-driven initiative to encourage spreading awareness and mass adoption. Selected crypto community members will work towards growing their respective regional communities.

This includes various types of responsibilities and participants can begin with almost zero experience.

BitGators are essentially the backbone of Bitget's community. Crypto-blockchain enthusiasts can utilise their knowledge to help more people join the space. Becoming a Gator comes with a multitude of perks, below are a few mentioned:

Tasks and responsibilities of Gators

Direct users to correct/appropriate Bitget materials to understand crypto better

Help users navigate the Bitget ecosystem

Increase community strength via growth campaigns and giveaways

Host online and offline meetups and discussions with the team at Bitget

Create relevant content materials such as blogs, and videos

Collect user feedback, and market insights and report them regularly

Drive regional marketing campaigns with Bitget's regional marketing teams

Support educational activities and initiatives in your respective regions

Perks for BitGators

Exclusive Gator access to Bitget's events - Functions, conferences, and meetups

Uber-cool merchandise: Tshirts, hoodies, laptop bags, badges, and more

Contact with Bitget's official team and network with crypto leaders

High priority for Gator product and community feedback

Competitive stipend of $BGB distributed monthly. (Avg. Gator payout USD 300-USD 1000 P.M.)

The global growth for digital assets has given exposure to more remote regions and a wave of new users is coming in from all directions.

Countries like Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Taiwan, India and many others worldwide are building in WEB 3.0 space and Bitget aims to support and boost this growth.

Bitget invites fresh graduates, community managers from crypto and traditional markets, techies, marketers, and anyone with a passion for crypto to become a BitGator.

To participate, apply here: https://forms.gle/9J2BqVb1AGPn32789

For more information, please join BitGator Telegram community -- https://t.me/+Zv5in2asRwgyMTU9

Bitget, established in 2018, is the world's top five leading cryptocurrency exchange with innovative products and social trading services as its key features, currently serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries around the world.

The exchange is committed to providing one-stop and secure trading solutions to users and aims to increase crypto adoption by collaborations with creditable partners, including Argentinian legendary footballer Lionel Messi, Italian leading football team Juventus, PGL Major's official esports crypto partner, and the leading esports organization Team Spirit.

PR Contact: simran@bitget.com

