New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bizgurukul, India's fastest growing learner's group is exuberant to announce that it has hit the benchmark of a 1 lakh community of learners.

The business was founded by three ambitious minds- Ritwiz Tiwari (Founder), Rohit Sharma (Co-Founder), and Keshave Lal (Business Mentor) on 24th March 2020. In just 11 months of its initiation, Bizgurukul was able to achieve the tag of a 'million-dollar startup.'

Also Read | Venkatesh Iyer Quick Facts: Things To Know About Team India’s Debutant vs New Zealand in 1st T20I.

With charismatic leaders working on the company, it is ought to increase and get the success it needs. In the age of manifold e-learning platforms, Bizgurukul is acing its game by imparting real-life-based knowledge into the traditional educational system along with value-added training sessions.

The influential leaders are the spine of the company, and with their guidance, it has added 100+ trainers and now a family of 1 lac+ under the umbrella term of 'Bizgurukul' in less than a year. Achieving this was a big milestone, and that shall also remain a step towards gaining a much bigger family of the company.

Also Read | WB Police Excise Constable PET,PMT Admit Card 2019 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online wbpolice.gov.in.

EdTech is not an unusual concept but the founding members of Bizgurukul took the risk of uniting it with real-life-based knowledge to establish a whole new brand in the market. According to the HRD Ministry, India is the second-largest home to ed-tech platforms after the USA. So it can easily be assumed that this journey would have never been easy to crack. It desires to spread awareness and encourage people to chase their dreams by staying hunkered at their homes. Education is the birthright of people, and none of us should be denied access to that.

But can education alone bring the sort of changes required to face situations? No! Skills can come outside academics as well. With this vision, Bizgurukul was born in the pandemic year. However, with the presence of multiple ed-tech platforms in India, it could have been hard code to crack. But, Bizgurukul came with the concept of presenting students more than just classical education. It gives learners entrepreneurial mentorship and public speaking training to accentuate the best of them.

The owners of Bizgurukul completely understood the bridge between delivering education and guiding them on the righteous path. This is why Bizgurukul tends to implement abilities and education in every household of India. To bring revolution in terms of digital presence in Indians' lives, it was started to boom the industry. The advent of technology in education could be perceived as a much-needed change, but very few beings are ready to accept this change. Bizgurukul is providing a safe platform for Indians to come and indoctrinate themselves in systematic theology, irrespective of their age.

By expanding its reach to the regions out of its area of origination, Bizgurukul is emerging day by day in many different fields. Learners have agreed that it has helped them expand their knowledge base. In addition, it desires to spread awareness and encourage people to chase their dreams by staying hunkered at their homes, and challenging manoeuvers of life only to succeed.

The quality-induced education rendered in Bizgurukul lets you explore, learn, and inspire. With immense courses available you can explore as many courses as you want, discover your passion, and get surprised with the immense opportunities. It empowers learning new talents and attaining real growth. The trainers at Bizgurukul present their own experiences that are absolutely relatable. Furthermore, emphasizes the implementation of real stories into life.

With media presence on - BW BusinessWorld, Dailyhunt, Hindustantimes.tech, Business Standard, mid.day, news X, Outlook, etc, it is increasingly growing the community and catching the eyes of almost every media platform for its commendable growth.

Words by the founder Ritwiz Tiwari, "Education in India has been shy to join hands with business." Bizgurukul is aiming to accommodate personal mentorship to people along with spreading entrepreneurial skills. This site is encouraging every youth to give prominence to their entrepreneurial side.

This site always yearned to reach the benchmark of 1 lakh users and this bootstrapped business was able to achieve it within a span of a year. The company is backed by a professional team of trainers with great knowledge of their respective industries. Bizgurukul is collaborating with numerous excellent trainers to come up with more quality courses. It recognizes and acknowledges the commitment, dedication, and continued efforts to spread skills in every trainer to bring out the best of them. This is a major reason that Bizgurukulis able to show a trajectory of growth.

Email - info@bizgurukul.com

Social media Presence

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/bizgurukul/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Bizgurukul-100750271589910

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Bizgurukul_IND

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/Bizgurukul

LinkedIn - http://www.linkedin.com/company/officialbizgurukul

Website link - www.bizgurukul.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)