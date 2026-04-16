PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan]/ El Dorado Hills (California) [US], April 16: Blaize Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BZAI, Nasdaq: BZAIW) ("Blaize," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us"), a leader in programmable, energy-efficient AI computing, and Winmate Inc., a publicly traded company in Taiwan, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic collaboration focused on advancing the development and deployment of sovereign, mission-critical edge artificial intelligence (AI) systems. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to enabling secure, efficient, and deployable AI capabilities at the edge, where data sovereignty, operational reliability, and real-time decision-making are critical.

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Addressable Market

According to BCC Research[1], the global edge AI market is projected to grow from $11.8 billion in 2025 to nearly $57 billion by 2030 - a 36.9% compound annual growth rate.

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By combining Winmate's expertise across defense, oil & gas, transportation, maritime, healthcare, aviation, industrial automation, and smart infrastructure sectors with Blaize's advanced AI inference technology, the partnership is to address a significant portion.

Operational Use Cases- Border Security & Surveillance: Real-time threat detection and perimeter monitoring - Mobile Command & Control Units: On-site intelligence processing and situational awareness - Unmanned Systems (UAVs & Ground Vehicles): Autonomous navigation and mission execution - Critical Infrastructure Protection: Monitoring and predictive analytics for key assets - Maritime Domain Awareness: Vessel tracking and anomaly detection- Healthcare in Remote Environments: Portable AI-enabled diagnostics and decision support

"Edge AI is no longer a technological trend--it is a structural shift in where and how intelligence is deployed. Real-world environments do not wait for connectivity or cloud round-trips. This collaboration is about ensuring that AI-powered decisions happen at the moment and place they are needed most," said Ken Lu, CEO and Chairman of Winmate Inc.

"The future of AI is not defined by raw compute - it is defined by intelligence that is deployable, efficient, and secure at the point of action. Blaize was built for exactly this moment: bringing programmable AI inference to the edge environments where performance constraints are real and the stakes are high. Winmate's rugged platform expertise makes this partnership a strong foundation for what defense and critical infrastructure customers need today," said Dinakar Munagala, CEO of Blaize, Inc.

Scope of Collaboration- Integration of AI inference and software capabilities into rugged computing platforms - Joint development of next-generation edge AI systems - Creation of validated architectures and deployable solutions

The MOU signed by Blaize and Winmate establishes a non-binding framework for strategic collaboration. Definitive agreements remain subject to negotiation by both parties.

[1] BCC Research, "Global Edge AI Market," October 2025.

About Blaize, Inc.

Blaize delivers a programmable AI platform, purpose-built for AI inference workloads in real-world environments. Its Hybrid AI architecture combines the Blaize GSP (Graph Streaming Processor), an efficient AI processor, with GPU-based infrastructure, enabling AI inference workloads to run across edge, cloud, and data center. Blaize solutions support computer vision, multimodal AI, and sensor-driven applications across smart cities, industrial automation, telecommunications, retail, logistics, and defense. Blaize is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California, with a global presence across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.blaize.com or follow us on LinkedIn @blaizeinc.

About Winmate Inc.

Winmate Inc. is a publicly traded global leader in rugged computing solutions, delivering industrial-grade platforms for demanding environments.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Blaize, including expectations and scope of customer contracts, including potential values and the timing of revenues pursuant to such contracts; preliminary estimates of results of operations and guidance on results for future periods; the industry in which Blaize operates, market opportunities, and product offerings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2026, and other documents filed by Blaize from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Blaize assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Blaize does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. The expected revenue for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026 is preliminary as Blaize has not completed its financial statements for the quarter.

Blaize Contactpress@blaize.comwww.blaize.com

Investorsir@blaize.comwww.blaize.com

Winmate Inc. Liu, Chih-Yuan Tel: +886-2-8511-0288 Email: spokesman1@winmate.com.tw https://www.winmate.com/

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