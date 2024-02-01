BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 1: Blenders Pride Glassware unveils FASHION NXT - an avant-garde fashion platform that will redefine fashion experiences beyond the runway. Set to unfold in Gurugram and Hyderabad, and newer towns of Bhubaneswar and Pune, FASHION NXT promises to introduce a new face of fashion & style. For 16 years, Blenders Pride Glassware has been the flagbearer of style in India, with the iconic Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour. It captured the essence of fashion bringing notable designers and the most glamourous celebrities to its ramps. With ace designer Ashish Soni as curator-in-chief and its continued partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the brand is now re-imagining fashion, style and glamour with BLENDERS PRIDE GLASSWARE FASHION NXT. In its entirely new avatar, Fashion NXT will present influences from global fashion & lifestyle trends, curated around three unique themes that are at the apex of evolving fashion: WANDERLUXE, representing the influence of luxury fashion in holiday wear; GLOSS & GLAM, representing modern interpretation of glamour in high fashion; and INTERGLAMATIC, representing fashion inspired by futurism. Fashion NXT 2024 will set its stage with star-studded evenings, curated by designers Rimzim Dadu in Gurugram and JJ Valaya in Hyderabad. They will unveil unique collections that weave influences from the distinctive themes of Fashion NXT 2024 & present a glimpse of the evolution in style trends. The evening will also feature an exclusive preview of an innovative segment called 'FASHION NXT SPOTLIGHT, powered by FDCI'. It's a captivating showcase of emerging trends featuring designs by 9 eminent designers & styled by popular fashion influencers, representing their interpretation of the diverse themes of 2024 edition. The journey moves forward with BLENDERS PRIDE FASHION NXT FESTIVAL, a fashion-centric on-ground festival that promises to be the doorway to a world fueled by fashion & style. The festival will be hosted as ticketed events bringing multifaceted style and glamour experiences across fashion, culinary, music & technology to audiences in newer cities. It will feature Nachiket Barve in Bhubaneswar and Varun Bahl in Pune, along with a full-fledged showcase of 'FASHION NXT SPOTLIGHT, powered by FDCI'. In addition, the festivals will present STYLE 360o Fashion pop-ups, an experiential space curated by aspirational lifestyle brands allowing audiences to immerse themselves in style, and upbeat performances by renowned music artists DJ Ritviz & Kayan. Sharing his excitement, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India said, "As we continue to trailblaze the fashion landscape in India, Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT will become a platform where the lifestyle aspirations of our consumers, seamlessly intertwines with the ever-evolving pulse of global fashion. The Fashion NXT Festivals bring an impressive new format that diversifies our fashion experiences into newer towns, where consumers are poised to be inspired by global fashion & lifestyle trends. The launch of Fashion NXT marks a significant step in our vision to become an immersive gateway into a world of style." Ashish Soni, Curator-in-Chief, Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT, said, "Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT presents an exciting evolution of fashion experiences in India. It's not just a showcase of future fashion trends, but a platform that brings a world of high fashion & glamourous style to newer audiences, like it has never been done before. We've crafted the Fashion NXT Festival experience keeping in mind the pulse of fashion and the aspirations of younger audiences in India." Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, shared, "Fashion Design Council of India is proud to continue its partnership with Blenders Pride Glassware, with the launch of Fashion NXT. It brings together new voices & trends in fashion design for younger audiences in newer towns. We're excited to curate FASHION NXT SPOTLIGHT, a powerful showcase of emerging style trends by some of most forward-thinking designers in India. I'm confident that this spectacular innovation will capture the aspirations of young fashion enthusiasts across the nation."

Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT 2024 Schedule:

