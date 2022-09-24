New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI/ATK): Blockchain gaming tokens are becoming widespread in the crypto landscape and are easily becoming an alternative for gamers interested in earning as much as they're interested in gaming. Gaming tokens have been used in unlocking additional earning features using blockchain technology and digital assets like NFTs. The sector controls over 850 game franchises globally, with leading gaming tokens like Axie, Sandbox, ApeCoin, and many others taking the lead. As of March 2022, the sector disclosed USD 3.8 billion in assets and a market cap of over USD 5.6 billion.

The blockchain gaming industry has grown over 2000 per cent in the past year from the first quarter of 2022, and this growth isn't slowing down anytime soon. Particularly, with the integration of new cryptocurrencies aiming to increase the global adoption of GameFi. Moshnake(MSH) is a gaming coin that falls in this category. Alongside ApeCoin(APE), and axie infinity(AXS), these three cryptocurrencies are assets every investor should have in their portfolio in 2022.

Axie Infinity(AXS)Axie Infinity(AXS) is a p2e game built on the ronin bridge on the Ethereum blockchain. It was built on the ronin bridge to avoid the issues on scalability popularly encountered on the Ethereum blockchain. Axie Infinity is a mainstream metaverse cryptocurrency that infuses blockchain technology into its gaming network. The p2e feature enables users to play games and battle with tiny creatures on the platform called Axie and earn while at it. Players can play games on Axie Infinity (AXS) to unlock reward levels and get rewarded with unique digital character pieces that can be sold as NFTs.

Axie Infinity (AXS) has over 1.5 million daily users on its network. The Metaverse is rapidly gaining popularity and adoption, and Axie Infinity (AXS) is well on its way to becoming one of the industry's top metaverse coins.

ApeCoin(APE)Apecoin(APE) is the native currency of the popular BAYC collection. The token was released by the Ape Foundation, which is in charge of the Bored Ape Yacht Club project and the ApeCoin DAO. The Apecoin DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization where token holders in the network have full ownership of decision-making,

Holders of the APE token can also use the apecoin to purchase items like virtual land in the network's Metaverse, called the otherside. Apecoin has a live price of USD 5.74, a 24hr trading volume of USD 665 million, and an overall market cap of USD 1.79 billion.

Moshnake(MSH)

Moshnake(MSH) is a new metaverse game building on the BNB smart chain. The game was inspired by the classic snake game almost everyone played while they were young. MSH built an advanced version using blockchain technology and integrating NFTs into its system.

Players can enhance the potential profitability of their Moshnake NFT by nurturing and protecting it. The chances of winning and making money increase as the snake grows and users spend more time in the arena.

The ecosystem intends to prioritize equality, ensuring the game is available to players at all financial entry levels. The entry requirements have been made relatively low to ensure that everyone has an equal chance, and the game is relatively easy to play. The game entails different levels and rewards. The more a player advances, the more they can earn in the arena.

The moshnake token is currently on presale, making this the best time to join the network. The MSH token is being sold at a relatively low price; join the presale now to maximize your profit on the network.

