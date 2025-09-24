NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia's premier express air transportation and integrated logistics provider, today announced 'Diwali Express', a limited period offer that makes festive gifting more affordable across India and to key global destinations. The offer is valid until 27 October 2025.

Also Read | Diwali Bonus for Government Employees: Cabinet Clears INR 1,866 Crore Productivity-Linked Bonus for Railway Staff Ahead of Diwali 2025 Festivities.

Under the scheme, customers can avail:

* Up to 40% off on domestic gift shipments weighing 2-10 kg (applicable on Domestic Priority services).* Up to 60% off on international, non-document gift shipments at 3 kg, 5 kg, 10 kg, 15 kg, 20 kg, and 25 kg slabs to key markets.

Also Read | Samsung One UI 8 Update Begins Rolling Out in India for Galaxy Smartphones and Tablets; Check Timeline for Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy S23 Series and Remaining Models.

"With 'Diwali Express', we're enabling customers and businesses to share festive cheer with reliable, on-time deliveries at compelling rates," said Dipanjan Banerjee, Chief Commercial Officer at Blue Dart. "Coupled with Blue Dart's extensive reach and time-definite services, this promotion ensures gifts arrive swiftly and securely across India and overseas."

Blue Dart services reach over 56,400 locations in India and 220 countries and territories worldwide, supporting popular festive shipments such as hampers, sweets, apparel and curated gifts. The offer is available across all Blue Dart retail stores and via home pick-up at no additional charge.

How to book:Call 1860 233 1234, email customerservice@bluedart.com, website www.bluedart.com or visit the nearest Blue Dart store.

Terms & conditions:Offer applicable on eligible Domestic Priority and international non-document shipments only; destination availability, weight slabs, and discounts vary by route. Standard regulatory requirements, security checks and surcharges apply. T&Cs apply.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)