New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/PNN): Blue Nectar is launching a campaign to check the underground water level and increase it by 10 million liters with the Sankalp Rural Development Society (SRDS). Blue Nectar has promised to increase it by 10 million liters by October 2023 as part of the programme. This campaign also aims to raise people's awareness of the importance of water conservation and is an incredible move towards sustainability and preserving ecological equilibrium.

Blue Nectar has garnered immense popularity as a Sensorial & Contemporary Beauty Brand associated with historical ways of self-care. It has dispelled all the myths of a beauty brand and has revolutionized skincare by bringing a traditional and efficacious skincare range with a contemporary luxurious touch. For the formulation of its products, Blue Nectar employs historic Nani-approved recipes and over 180 miraculous natural herbs that are processed utilizing cutting-edge scientific techniques. As a result, the products offered at Blue Nectar have luxurious textures that melt into the skin, alluring scents that soothe the senses, and are encased in stunning royal blue packaging with subtle gold reflections. The whole experience of utilizing their products can be summarized in two words - Sensorial Bliss.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Raipur.

Recently they have launched the #SavetheBlue campaign, which is a pledge to raise the underground water levels by 10 million liters by Oct 23.

"Every living thing on earth depends on water, but there isn't nearly enough fresh water available to meet this demand. The water beneath the earth's surface needs to be conserved for the future because it is a limited resource and will eventually run out. Blue Nectar is aware of the significance of protecting this natural treasure so that future generations can enjoy it. Blue Nectar has launched the #Savetheblue campaign to do this", said Kapil Dhameja, Co-Founder, Blue Nectar.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Watch’s New Feature To Allow Users Stream Live Video.

Sanjoy Jain commented, "Blue Nectar has partnered with Sankalp Rural Development Society (SRDS), a non-profit organization in Karnataka for this cause. The SRDS organization has been assisting in raising the water level in bore wells throughout India using its innovative rainwater collection, filtering, and recharge technique. Their method of collecting rainwater has greatly aided farmers who lack access to water in getting an abundance of it. With this concept's help, Blue Nectar ensures that just two or three excellent rainstorms will be sufficient to raise the subsurface water levels."

"The majority of the skincare industry now offers organic products, sourcing its ingredients and extracts from nature. However, there is also a need to protect the environment, which many of these brands do through their environmental pledges. Through its #Savetheblue initiative, Blue Nectar contributes equally to it", Jain added.

The IIT-IIM founders of Blue Nectar, Kapil Dhameja and Sanyog Jain demonstrate their love for nature by returning as much as they can to it. Each time you buy something from them, they contribute toward creating more of these water harvesting systems.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)