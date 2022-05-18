New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/TPT): In an unprecedented move, Blueocean Healthcare, a healthcare marketing and reputation management agency, was featured in the list of Top Social Media Marketing Agencies in Delhi NCR that was published by Afaqs! Marketplace. The list of some of the Top Social Media Marketing Agencies was released by Afaqs Marketplace on May 5, 2022. The list had the names of 10 of the biggest and best Social Media Marketing (SMM) Agencies that are based out of the National Capital and the surrounding region known as NCR (National Capital Region). Blueocean Healthcare was placed at the first position in the list that was published by Afaqs! Marketplace, a platform that has been created to connect marketers/brands with the vast array of agency partners.

Talking about being featured in Afaqs! Marketplace's list of the Top Social Media Marketing Agencies in Delhi NCR, Ravi Singh Kushwaha, the founder of Blueocean Healthcare stated, "It is indeed a great moment to have successfully made into that list. I feel it is not just a great moment for me alone but for the entire team of Blueocean Healthcare who have worked tremendously hard in taking it to the next level. It is not an easy task to take your brand and make it reach into the list of the Top Social Media Marketing Agencies in Delhi NCR, particularly in the ever-evolving, cut-throat competitive landscape. However, with this, it also increases our responsibility to deliver the best to our clients in the realm of Healthcare website and marketing.

Also Read | @GhostsCBS @CBSMornings @imrosemciver @GayleKing Truly the Best! – Latest Tweet by CBS.

Founded in 2010, Blueocean Healthcare is a client-focused and trusted healthcare marketing company based in Delhi NCR. They have been widely recognized and appreciated for their plethora of services like Digital Marketing Services and Customer Web Development Solutions. They have made a name for themselves as one of the specialised and leading healthcare marketing companies that have assisted numerous Hospitals, Clinics, Individual Practitioners and Corporates including FMCG, Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices and Diagnostic companies in designing and executing customised, integrated solutions that helped them in achieving superior results.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

Also Read | Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Super Glamorous in Her Amit Aggarwal Creation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)