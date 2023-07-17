BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 17: BMW Group India has posted its best-ever half-year, quarter and June in 2023 – for all three brands – BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad. In the first six months, 5,867 cars (BMW and MINI) and 4,667 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad) have been sold. BMW sold 5,476 units and MINI 391 units. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Our customers remain at the centre of everything we do! BMW Group India is redefining luxury with class-leading comfort, performance and aesthetics. The landmark of achieving the highest-ever half-year, quarter as well as June sales is a culmination of the company’s strategic steps. Whether it is the appeal of sheer driving pleasure or sustainable mobility, every product launched this year is extremely desirable and in tremendous demand. Most importantly, the highly emotional, digital experience of our brands is a clear distinguisher. Exclusive experiences like Joytown and The House of Forwardism have strengthened the connect with existing customers and are bringing new ones closer. We are glad to achieve this milestone and will keep on strengthening the foundations for future success.”

BMW Group India continues its dominance in electric luxury segment thanks to the most diverse electric portfolio – BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i4 and MINI SE. BMW Group India delivered eleven times more electric vehicles during January – June 2023 than in the same period in 2022. The BMW iX is the best-selling battery electric vehicle in Indian luxury car segment. The best charging infrastructure in premium segment at BMW Group Dealer Network in 35 cities played a vital role.

BMW achieved best-ever sales of 5,476 units (+5%). BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) contributed over 50% to sales volumes. The newly introduced BMW X1 stormed the segment with highest-ever bookings since its launch. As the highest-selling BMW model, it contributed over 20% to sales. With robust appearance and functional versatility, it embodies both the freedom of day-to-day city driving as well sheer driving pleasure. This makes it the most sought after SAV especially among young customers enjoying an active lifestyle. The order pipeline of the BMW X1 for next few months is very strong. The launch of the new BMW X5 will further strengthen the SAV sales momentum.

The newly launched BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine was the best-selling sedan with a share of nearly 20% in sales.

Sales of BMW Luxury Class, that includes the BMW 7 Series, BMW i7, BMW X7 and XM, have more than doubled (+128%). The demand for BMW i7 has been exceptionally good underpinning its position as the pinnacle of luxury. Due to high number of orders, the BMW 7 Series, BMW i7 and BMW X7 currently have a waiting period of 4 months.

MINI impressed with deliveries of 391 units (+3%). The locally produced MINI Countryman dominated with a share of 63% and the iconic MINI Hatch 20%. The all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE has become the third-highest-selling MINI model in India with a share of 14% in sales.

BMW Motorrad rode ahead with 4,667 units (+50%). Leading the sales volumes for BMW Motorrad were ‘Made in India’ BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 RR and BMW G 310 GS with a combined share of nearly 90%. Other popular models were BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1250 GS / GSA and BMW C 400 GT scooter.

BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role by providing customised and flexible financial solutions which are significantly valuable to premium clientele of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad.

