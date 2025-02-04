VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 4: BMW Group India has been recognised as a 'Top Employer 2025' by the Top Employers' Institute, for the second year in a row. Being certified as a Top Employer highlights BMW Group India's dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent Human Resources policies and people practices.

The certification was result of an extensive survey and audited validation of BMW Group India's Human Resources best practices. The survey covered six domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

Key factors in BMW Group India's attractiveness as an employer are a highly positive perception of the company, steering and shaping a strong business and people strategy, leadership, organization change and work environment. The company scores high on employer branding thanks to exciting roles, individual opportunities for personal development and attractive benefits.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "At BMW Group India, we move body, heart and mind. Our associates are the foundation of our success. As the world's leading premium automotive brand, the company attracts talent with interesting, future-proof jobs, a great working environment and bright career prospects. At the same time, we offer employees the opportunity to develop personally and shape the BMW Group's future. By doing so, we are able to secure our competitive edge and long-term success in a rapidly transforming industry. BMW Group India is proud on being declared as a Top Employer 2025 in India as it strengthens our position as one of the most desirable companies to work for."

The BMW Group HR strategy attracts and retains highly talented employees, deploying them in the areas that best match their strengths. The company proactively creates the right environment for people to work together. Associates feel valued and empowered, which drives efficiency and fosters a growth mindset.

A robust learning apparatus helps them hone their skills to not only match the fast-paced transformation but also to define tomorrow through pioneering innovation. Professional growth and development are fostered via a learner centric approach through mentoring networks, internal and external training programs and self-paced learning initiatives.

A culture of appreciation, collaboration and equal opportunity is unquestionable. As a global company, BMW Group values individual differences: people with different genders and nationalities, from a variety of disciplines and backgrounds, with different skill sets. Diverse perspectives enable the company to explore issues from different angles, make smarter decisions and increase the capacity for innovation. The company aims to increase the proportion of women in workforce in general as well as in management positions to between 20% - 22% by 2025-26.

BMW Group India places great emphasis on maintaining and promoting health and performance of its employees with a holistic approach. This includes a comprehensive health management system, health initiative programs and very high standards of occupational safety at all group locations.

The total number of employees at BMW Group India is over 650. More than 3,000 additional jobs have been created in the dealer and service network.

With BMW, MINI and Motorrad, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. Along with cars and motorcycles, BMW Group's activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. BMW India and BMW India Financial Services are 100% subsidiaries of the BMW Group and are headquartered in Gurugram.

BMW India started operations in 2007. The wide range of its activities include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurugram and development of a dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country. BMW Group Plant Chennai locally produces 10 car models. MINI has successfully established itself as a premium small car brand in India since its launch in 2012. BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in 2017.

BMW India Financial Services, a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), started operations in 2010. It operates with three business lines: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance and Insurance Solutions (as corporate agents). The services offered through BMW India Financial Services are significantly valuable to the premium clientele who require exclusive and flexible financial solutions.

