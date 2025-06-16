VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: BOHO Lounge, the bohemian-inspired fine-dine and nightlife destination at Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre in Pune, has been honoured with the coveted Bronze in the Best Unique Brand Identity Category at the highly acclaimed Marketers' Excellence Awards 2025, hosted by agencyfaqs. This accolade recognises not only exceptional design but also a deep, cohesive brand experience that resonates with its audience.

Also Read | Sitaare Zameen Par, Black, Paa, Barfi! Top 10 Bollywood Movies Based on Rare Diseases or Disorders.

The brand identity of BOHO is a celebration of raw creativity and free-spirited expression, reflecting the very soul of the lounge. Far beyond a conventional logo or colour palette, the identity captures the eclectic energy and artistic vibe that define BOHO's unique atmosphere. The creative team at The Tribe thoughtfully crafted every element to echo the lounge's philosophy.

The iconic BOHO logo embodies this philosophy with each brushstroke symbolising the handcrafted furniture and organic textures that define the space's interiors. Its fluid lines and bold yet graceful forms mirror the rhythm of music and movement that fills the lounge. The design seamlessly integrates with every aspect of the venue, from the artisanal menus and signature cutlery to the warm hues of sun-kissed wooden accents and intricately woven cane lampshades, creating a holistic sensory experience.

Also Read | Mattel Partners With Sam Altman-Run OpenAI To Develop AI-Powered Toy Innovations, First Product Launch Expected Later This Year.

Guru R Tantry, Director, The Tribe, said, "We didn't set out to create just a logo. Our goal was to craft a living narrative that flows through every moment guests spend at BOHO, a story that stirs emotions, sparks memories, and lingers long after the night is over. The BOHO Brand Identity perfectly reflects a creative vision, and we are proud to see it celebrated on such a prestigious platform"

Emphasising The Tribe's vision and commitment to originality, Founder and Investor, Tejas Thakkar, said, "When we started The Tribe in 2022, our goal was clear -- to bring soul back into branding. This award is a testament to the passion and integrity of our team. We believe in empowering our talent to take creative risks, champion originality, and deliver work that doesn't just look good but tells compelling stories."

Since its founding, The Tribe has rapidly emerged as a creative powerhouse in India's branding landscape, winning accolades and clients by delivering bold, innovative work that resonates deeply with audiences across sectors. The agency's young and dynamic team represents a new generation of visual storytellers and brand strategists, blending craftsmanship with concept and forging authentic connections in a fast-evolving creative world.

The creative vision of Boho Lounge was brought to life by Misba. K, Associate Art Director, Digital & Brand Design at The Tribe, who translated the brand's ethos into a visual language that feels both timeless and contemporary.

"Designing the BOHO identity was about capturing freedom and authenticity often lost in today's digital world. Inspired by nature and guided by timeless advertising principles, we focused on creating honest, original, and human work. In an AI-driven creative landscape, The Tribe stays true to crafting identities that truly connect. This project pushed us to balance tradition with modernity, making this recognition especially meaningful," said Misba.

This award is a proud moment for The Tribe and Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre, and also a powerful reminder that in a world dominated by templates and trends, originality still stands out and connects.

About BOHO Lounge

Located at Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre, Pune, BOHO Lounge is a fine-dine restaurant and discotheque designed to offer a multi-sensory escape through food, music, design, and energy. Every inch of BOHO is rooted in the spirit of freedom, expression, and handcrafted beauty.

About Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre (JSCC)

Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre (JSCC) is a first-of-its-kind integrated destination in Pune, spread over 4 acres, is envisioned to bring together world-class sports facilities, state-of-the-art event venues, wellness zones, and curated hospitality experiences -- all within a vibrant and inclusive community space. This transformative initiative has been brought to life under the visionary leadership and guidance of Shri Nitinbhai Shah, Shri Rajesh Shah, and Shri Nainesh Nandu, whose commitment to fostering culture, sport, and celebration is shaping a new chapter in Pune's urban landscape.

For more information, visit www.jscc.club

About The Tribe

Founded in 2022, The Tribe is a creative branding and communication agency based in Pune. Known for championing originality in a fast-evolving, AI-influenced creative world, The Tribe blends strategic thinking with authentic storytelling. The agency's young and dynamic team balances craft with concept, creating bold and meaningful brand identities and brand communication that connect deeply with audiences across sectors.

For more information, visit http://www.thetribe.solutions

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)