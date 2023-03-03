New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): A book on how data is driving social impact at the grassroots was launched on Friday at the Raisina Dialogue 2023.

The book -- Micro Matters: Using Data for Development in the Era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution --is the third in a series published by Reliance Foundation and ORF about transformations in development and governance.

Also Read | Boris Johnson Says It’s “surreal” That the Committee Investigating Whether He Lied to … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

Micro Matters explores eight interventions by organisations in India that are advancing the country's D4D (Data for Development) agenda by gathering data; processing it to evolve insights; translating insights into actions; and making a social impact. It also identifies key replicable lessons from the design and execution of these initiatives.

Introducing the book, Jagannatha Kumar, CEO, Reliance Foundation, said the cases it describes are examples of the D4D approach that is a core priority of the Indian G20 Presidency. "Micro Matters shows how organisations in India use data to drive sustainable development in healthcare, education, disaster preparedness, women's empowerment, and agriculture."

Also Read | Taxi Driver 2: LeeJeHoon and PyoYeJin’s Married Couple Vibe In The New Stills Is Everything That The Shippers Were Wishing For.

"With India recognised by many as representing the interests of the Global South both within and beyond the G20, there is no better time than now to integrate the principles of D4D into the global development agenda," he added.

Samir Saran, President, Observer Research Foundation (ORF), said that India's status as a global digital powerhouse makes it a key voice in the evolving discourse on D4D.

"India launched a series of potentially game-changing data initiatives in the run-up to its G20 Presidency, including efforts to make datasets publicly available; strengthen measures for data privacy and security; and use emerging tech to engage with data. The cases in Micro Matters reflect many of these imperatives," he noted.

According to Micro Matters, the eight D4D-related lessons are as follows: Amalgamate tech-based data collection with the use of legacy datasets and knowledge; Use dashboards to communicate real-time data and trends to decision-makers; Optimise the use of emerging technologies to collect and analyse data and Incorporate ancillary services into the design of D4D interventions.

Building trust by ensuring data confidentiality and security; visualising the scalability and replicability of D4D projects from their conception; providing alternate solutions where connectivity and access are a challenge; and working collaboratively and adopt a multi-stakeholder approach are the other lessons. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)