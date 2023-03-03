Taxi Driver is one of those shows that make you guilty of being happy. In the first season, starring Lee Je Hoon in the lead, the series exacts revenge on the behalf of the vulnerable and most of them are extra-judicial. It does condemn the manner in which justice is delivered though. The other legit reason why the fans root for this series is the subtle romantic tension between Lee Je Hoon and Pyo Ye Jin. There are many shippers of this couple and it seems the channel has decided to honour it, albeit fleetingly in the second season. Taxi Driver Season 2: 5 Reasons to Watch Lee Je-hoon's Vigilante Thriller .

Two new stills and a short preview of Lee Je Hoon and Pyo Ye Jin's track from the fifth episode of Taxi Driver 2 have been released and it has taken fans by storm. The pictures have Pyo Jin and Je Hoon acting as a fake couple for a case. As per Soompi, the fifth episode will have the Rainbow Deluxe Taxi team take up an illegal housing subscription nexus and these two pretend to be a married couple looking for a house. Choi Woo-shik, EXO’s DO, Park Bo-gum - 7 K-drama Romantic Heroes Who Turned Deliciously DARK!

Fans are quite obviously going crazy looking at them together even if it's fake.

i was gonna say taxi driver 2 ep 3 and 4 must be one of my favourite doki's disguise BUT THEN THEY ABOUT TO GIVE ME THIS NEXT WEEK pic.twitter.com/n9gg8xL6fK — ᎠᎬᎬ. (@hellevaetor) February 25, 2023

We hope this ship sails soon as fans of Taxi Driver 2 have waited for this day for a long time. Maybe to keep the fans happy, they might include a romantic twist or two.

