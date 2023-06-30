IMC

New Delhi [India], June 30: As June arrives, it becomes apparent that brands worldwide are altering their logos, packaging, and marketing collateral with vibrant rainbow hues. However, an essential piece seems to be absent--a proactive effort that impacts the community on ground. To encourage LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs and help their retail businesses grow, Borzo (erstwhile WeFast) has taken the initiative to promote select Retail and D2C brands and perform free deliveries for them.

The Retail brands who are part of this initiative are Ash.co Store, an apparel and clothing brand, Mutant Momo Originals, a trendy Printed T-shirt brand, Salsette Collective, a scarves and stoles brand and Raunak's Kitchen, a Home bakery brand. To amplify their reach, Borzo invited the founders of these brands to showcase their diverse range of offerings and created a special Q&A series on their Social Media handles to address queries, dispel myths and doubts surrounding LGBTQIA+ community.

In order to encourage entrepreneurship and support the LGBTQIA+ community, Borzo has taken conscious efforts to promote these Retail and D2C businesses belonging to entrepreneurs Ashly Nelson, Suryansh Deo, Francis D'costa & Nisha Castelino , Gunjan Jha respectively. As a part of this collaboration, Borzo not only provided free delivery services for these retail brands but also actively promoted their products and services to a wider audience.

In addition to the retail brands, Borzo has also extended its support to off-beat entrepreneurs, such as Tarot Reader Chang Dasgupta, as part of their pride month initiative. By recognizing and empowering these individuals, Borzo aims to break barriers and champion entrepreneurship that transcends societal norms.

"At Borzo, we firmly believe in creating an environment where equal opportunities thrive and everyone's talents and abilities are valued. To achieve this, we are dedicated to implementing programs and initiatives ensuring that the LGBTQIA+ community feels happy and included. By actively highlighting LGBT causes, actively uplifting individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community by means of promoting their business, hiring and creating workplace engaging in open discussions about community's issues, we can pave the way for a more inclusive society. India has 63 million MSME's but there's no data about the MSMEs owned by the community members. Hence, our conscious efforts and initiatives involve various communities to create a synergy and make a mark in the lives of the people thereby contributing in a distinguished form to the society." added Devesh Gangal, Country Marketing Manager, Borzo, India.

