Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 1: BOUNCEinc, the world's largest network of trampoline and adventure parks, is bringing its globally celebrated experience to Gurugram this October 2025, following successful launches in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The Gurugram venue spans 60,000 sq. ft., making it India's biggest trampoline park and the most diverse adventure destination in Delhi NCR. Located at M3M Corner Walk Mall, Sector 74, Gurugram, it features 90+ activities for teens, adults, and groups, with more than 100 interconnected trampolines. BOUNCEinc operates the largest number of trampoline parks globally, making this launch an iconic addition for the city.

Ahead of the launch, BOUNCEinc India hosted its signature Casting Call on 27th and 28th September, a first-of-its-kind, high-energy audition experience where passion mattered more than resumes. The two-day event witnessed an overwhelming participation of 500+ enthusiastic participants. From this talented pool, 45 dynamic individuals were selected to join the BOUNCE Tribe.

These recruits will undergo professional training to deliver the signature BOUNCE experience - engaging guests, hosting activities, and ensuring every visitor enjoys a safe, fun, and unforgettable time. Beyond creating an iconic entertainment destination, BOUNCEinc is also contributing to employment opportunities in Gurugram by building a people-first team that reflects the brand's inclusive and energetic culture.

"At BOUNCEinc, we create experiences that blend energy, skill, and self-expression. Our Gurugram trampoline park is designed to be a space where youth, families, and communities can come together, challenge themselves, and make lasting memories. From high-energy trampolines to interactive adventure zones, every corner is built to inspire fun, creativity, and connection. The Casting Call allowed us to discover an extraordinary team passionate about delivering this one-of-a-kind experience, and we're excited to see them bring this vision to life," said Keyur Nagori, Director, Stratospheric Entertainment Pvt Ltd and owns BOUNCE rights in India.

With its Gurugram launch, BOUNCEinc India is poised to become a premier destination for families, corporates, schools, and young people seeking active entertainment, skill-building, and a place to connect. The Casting Call has already generated a city-wide buzz, highlighting BOUNCEinc's unique culture and paving the way for the much-anticipated venue opening in October 2025.

Founded in 2010 in Australia, BOUNCEinc is a global leader in indoor trampoline and adventure parks, inspiring movement, self-expression, and human connection. The brand operates in more than 16 countries with over 80 venues globally, including Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Africa, and more. BOUNCEinc entered India in 2019 through Stratospheric Entertainment Pvt Limited, which holds the exclusive rights, with venues in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and the upcoming Gurugram location. BOUNCEinc India brings its high-energy, inclusive "Free Spirits Unleashed" philosophy to families, schools, and young people nationwide.

For more information, visit www.bounceinc.in.

