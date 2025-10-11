NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 enterprise and one of the foremost oil and gas companies in India, has formed a strategic alliance with Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) aimed at boosting the City Gas Distribution (CGD) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sales sectors.

This landmark partnership highlights BPCL's ongoing commitment through Project Aspire--an innovative initiative designed to foster future growth and establish a sustainable energy framework for India.

The official agreement was signed by Shri Rouf Khan (Chief General Manager - Projects & Marketing, Gas, BPCL) and Shri Sanjay Pandita (Head - Gaseous Fuels, RBML), with Shri Subhankar Sen (Director - Marketing, BPCL), Shri Rahul Tandon (Business Head - Gas, BPCL), Shri Sarthak Behuria (Chairman, RBML), and Shri Akshay Wadhwa (CEO, RBML) in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Rahul Tandon, Business Head - Gas, BPCL, stated, "It is crucial that the end customer receives our molecule, aligning with the broader vision of promoting a gas-based economy. This partnership will enhance our progress towards this national objective."

Echoing this sentiment, Shri Akshay Wadhwa, CEO, RBML, remarked, "RBML outlets attract higher footfall, which will drive increased CNG sales in the area, thereby contributing to the overall goals of India's gas-based economy."

This collaboration represents a significant advancement in providing access to cleaner and more affordable fuel alternatives throughout India. It supports the Government of India's ambition to raise the share of natural gas in the nation's energy mix from the current 6% to 15% by 2030--highlighting the joint dedication of both organizations to promote sustainable mobility and the adoption of cleaner energy.

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 23,500+ Fuel Stations, over 6,200+ LPG distributorships, 500+ Lubes distributorships, 80 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 79 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 5 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has Electric vehicle charging stations at 6500+ Fuel Stations.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

Operating under the brand 'Jio-bp', Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp. The joint venture leverages Reliance's presence across the country and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform while bp brings its extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, retail, and advanced low carbon mobility solutions. In addition to marketing conventional fuels, Jio-bp provides advanced mobility solutions and alternative fueling options to its customers such as Electric Vehicles (EV) charging, compressed biogas (CBG) and more. The company's aviation brand 'air bp-Jio' is a leading supplier of Aviation Turbine Fuel across India. The brand 'Jio-bp Fuel4U' caters to on-demand doorstep delivery of diesel and is a market leader in the segment. Jio-bp is also the India partner for popular UK fuel forecourt Cafe brand by bp, Wildbean Cafe (WBC), and have innovated to take WBC outside the fuel forecourt.

Learn more about Jio-bp on www.jiobp.com / Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube: @Jiobpofficial/ For latest updates check out www.jiobp.com/news-room

