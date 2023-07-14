BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: BramhaCorp Ltd., a leading luxury real estate company in Pune, proudly announces the launch of their latest landmark project, Hues of Sky located at Sadhu Vaswani Chowk, Camp. This extraordinary residential development aims to redefine luxury living in Central Pune, offering residents an unmatched lifestyle experience. Hues of Sky stands tall as Central Pune's most remarkable 35-storey residential tower, embodying grandeur and architectural brilliance. It represents the pinnacle of luxury and sophistication. The project showcases a range of ultra-luxe 2, 3, 3.5, and 4.5 bed residences, exuding elegance and providing breathtaking views of the cityscape. According to Dinesh Agrawal, Co-Chairman of BramhaCorp, "We are thrilled to introduce Hues of Sky to Pune. This project exemplifies our commitment to creating exceptional living spaces that cater to the refined tastes of our discerning customers. With its iconic stature and thoughtfully designed residences, Hues of Sky is set to become the new benchmark for luxury living in the city." The meticulously crafted homes at Hues of Sky are complemented by a range of world-class amenities and facilities. Residents will have access to an infinity swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, a dedicated toddler play area, a multipurpose hall, and more. These amenities are thoughtfully designed to enhance the living experience and provide residents with the utmost comfort and convenience. Situated in Sadhu Vaswani Chowk - the heart of Pune Camp, Hues of Sky enjoys a prime location, offering easy connectivity to the Pune Railway Station, luxury hotels, renowned hospitals, upscale malls, and other key destinations. This strategic positioning ensures that residents can effortlessly access all the amenities and attractions the city has to offer. "Hues of Sky is not just a residential tower; it is a lifestyle destination," added Dinesh Agrawal. "Every aspect of this project has been meticulously designed to provide residents with an elevated living experience. From the luxurious residences to the world-class amenities, Hues of Sky is a testament to our commitment to creating exceptional spaces that exceed expectations." The launch of Hues of Sky has generated significant interest and excitement among homebuyers and investors. With its unparalleled design, prime location, and exceptional features, this project promises to be a coveted address in Central Pune. Dinesh Agrawal further emphasised, "We take immense pride in bringing Hues of Sky to the market, offering discerning buyers an opportunity to own a piece of luxury in Central Pune. We firmly believe that this project will be a game-changer in the real estate landscape, redefining the concept of luxury living."

