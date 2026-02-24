Singapore, February 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed an investor roadshow in Singapore on Tuesday, pitching his state as a secure and fast-growing destination for global investment.

Assuring business leaders of a good environment, Adityanath said, "I can assure you that every investment coming into Uttar Pradesh is secured. We not only gave a safe environment, but also showed how to connect scale with skill and speed."

He added that the state has established a new identity focused on transformation and growth.

Highlighting India's broader economic progress, the Chief Minister said the country has advanced significantly over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and is on track to become the world's third-largest economy.

Adityanath noted that Uttar Pradesh's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased from Rs 13 lakh crore to Rs 36 lakh crore in the past nine years, contributing 9.5 per cent to India's GDP.

He described the state as a "dream destination" for investment and a top achiever in Ease of Doing Business and deregulation rankings.

Emphasizing infrastructure readiness, he cited the availability of a large land bank, skilled manpower, and connectivity through projects such as the dedicated freight corridor.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "We have infrastructure and land bank in Uttar Pradesh. Investing in UP is easy because of the availability of trained and skilled manpower, a large land bank, a dedicated freight corridor..."

Inviting global investors to partner in the state's growth story, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh offers safety, stability, and speed across sectors, positioning itself as a key engine of India's economic growth. (ANI)

