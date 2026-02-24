Washington DC [US], February 24 (ANI): Ryan Coogler's long-gestating 'The X-Files' reboot has received a pilot order from Hulu, with Danielle Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson) set to co-star in the project from Onyx Collective and 20th Television. Jennifer Yale (The Copenhagen Test) has joined as showrunner, Deadline reported.

Coogler, known for 'Black Panther' and 'Sinners', is writing and directing the pilot. The story follows two highly decorated but contrasting FBI agents, one played by Deadwyler, who form an unlikely bond when assigned to a dormant division investigating unexplained phenomena.

Yale will executive produce alongside 'The X-Files' creator Chris Carter, Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Zinzi Coogler of Proximity Media. Simone Harris is co-executive producer, while Francine Maisler oversees casting. The pilot caps a three-year journey for the reboot and falls under Coogler's five-year exclusive television deal with Disney, Hulu's parent company, according to Deadline.

Coogler confirmed his involvement in April 2025, promising fans a series that honors the original while delivering "really f*cking scary" episodes. He also revealed discussions with original star Gillian Anderson about the reboot.

The original X-Files premiered on Fox in 1993, starring Anderson and David Duchovny as FBI agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder. The series ran for nine seasons, spawned two films, and returned for a 2016 revival, as per the outlet.

Coogler's latest film 'Sinners' recently made history at the BAFTA Film Awards, winning three awards including Best Original Screenplay. Deadwyler is also set for HBO's Rooster and the upcoming 'Euphoria Season 3', while Yale's credits include Peacock's 'The Copenhagen Test' and Apple TV+'s 'Your Friends and Neighbors', according to Deadline. (ANI)

