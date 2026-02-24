Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): On the second day of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Singapore, Uttar Pradesh received another major boost in global investment as the state government signed an important MoU with the leading aviation services sector company Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS).

Under this agreement, the company will establish two major projects at Noida International Airport in Jewar, located in Gautam Buddha Nagar. One project will be a state-of-the-art cargo campus, and the other will be a world-class air catering kitchen. AISATS will invest Rs 4458 crore in these two projects.

Also Read | Supreme Court Issues Notice on PIL Over Arbitrary Denial of EV Charger NOCs by Housing Societies.

According to the MoU, AISATS will construct a state-of-the-art cargo campus within the Jewar Airport premises. This cargo campus will serve not only Uttar Pradesh but the entire North India region as a major centre for air freight and logistics. The project will accelerate export and import activities, especially benefiting sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural products. Jewar Airport is being developed with multi-modal connectivity, which will enable this cargo campus to emerge as a strategic hub for international trade.

Under the second major investment outlined in the MoU, a state of the art world class air catering kitchen will be established at Noida International Airport. This kitchen will provide high-quality meals for flights operating from Noida International Airport.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Destiny Tuesday Lottery Result of February 24 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Notably, the food prepared here will not be limited to Jewar Airport but will also be supplied to various airports across North India. This initiative will strengthen the food processing and supply chain network in the region and generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The objective of the Chief Minister's Singapore visit is to connect global investors with the opportunities available in Uttar Pradesh. The MoU signed on the second day is being regarded as a major achievement for the state's aviation, logistics, and service sectors.

With the commencement of operations at Jewar Airport, this cargo campus and air catering facility will give a new direction to the economic landscape of North India and further strengthen the state's position on the international map. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)