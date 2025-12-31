VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 31: Veganuary, the global campaign that inspires and supports people to try vegan, is just around the corner. It is the season when millions of people around the world try a plant-based diet for better health, to help the environment and animals.

The campaign has been a hit among Indians, with more than 300,000 people taking the pledge since its launch in 2022. It has drawn equal interest from the food service industry, with 174 brands participating in the campaign last year alone. With conscious consumerism on the rise in India, brands are catering to the increasing demand with new vegan products, menus and special offers.

Leading brands supporting the Veganuary 2026 campaign include Nature's Basket, Super You, Yoga Bar, TBH (To Be Honest), Only Earth and Chinita Real Mexican Food. Nature's Basket, India's leading speciality food retailer, will be hosting a vegan cook-along workshop at its flagship store in Bengaluru.

Salloni Ghodawat, CEO, Ghodawat Consumer Ltd., says: "TBH (To Be Honest) has been vegan at its core, reflecting the growing preference for plant-based and conscious eating among Indian consumers. Through our participation in Veganuary, we are encouraging people to explore vegan food that is flavour-led, accessible and easy to integrate into everyday diets - supporting healthier choices and a more sustainable future."

January 2026 is poised to see an influx of vegan products in the market, in India and globally. These include alternatives to meat, dairy and eggs, helping those who are looking to transition to a plant-based diet. Indian brands have focused on millet-based and locally focused products that are culturally relatable.

"Veganuary does a great job of creating awareness around plant-based food. At The Brooklyn Creamery, we are happy to be part of that conversation with a plant-based range that has been widely loved by our vegan and plant-forward consumers - without losing the joy of indulgence," says Shivaan Ghai, CEO, The Brooklyn Creamery.

Workplaces are using the Veganuary season to encourage employee health and well-being. Various initiatives aimed at promoting healthy plant-based eating are planned throughout the month.

Navya Gugnani, President, Rotary Club of EARTH, says: "Veganuary month is a time to reflect on how our everyday choices shape the planet and our health. Through food, we are reminded that compassion, sustainability and well-being can thrive together. One conscious choice at the table can create a lasting impact for our planet and the way we care for it"

Anyone can participate in Veganuary for free. Participants can now choose to receive 31 days of support emails, meal plans, nutrition tips and more in English or in Hindi.

