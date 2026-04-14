Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'Bhooth Bangla' on April 16, the makers on Tuesday dropped the film's new song 'O Sundari'.

While Mithila Palkar looks absolutely graceful in her bridal outfit, Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi are truly setting the stage on fire with their dance moves. The song captures the beautiful brother-sister bond between Akshay and Mithila.

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Check out the track here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXGf497jWd8/

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O Sundari is sung by Vishal Mishra, Nakash Aziz, and Antara Mitra. Composed by Pritam, the song features lyrics by Kumaar.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Akshay called the film a "real horror comedy" and clarified that it is completely different from his earlier hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa '.

"Nahi ye bilkul alag hai (No, this is completely different). 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'..usme psychological thriller, horror..horror bhi nahi tha psychological comedy thi ( That was more of a psychological comedy This is a fantasy. Iske andar vakai mein koi bhoot hai ya nahi dekhna hai ( In this, whether there is a ghost or not, you have to see.) Yeh actually kahunga to asli mein horror comedy hai (So if I say, this is a real horror comedy)," he shared.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla paid previews begin in theatres on 16th April 2026, 9 PM onwards. (ANI)

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