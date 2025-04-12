New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Guilherme Alberto Almeida De Almeida, Programme Director at Brazil's Ministry of Management & Innovation in Public Services, highlighted the growing collaboration between Brazil and India in leveraging technology for forest preservation on Saturday.

Talking to ANI, Almeida stated that both countries are working together in different industries, such as agriculture and technology.

He emphasised that Brazil has been implementing infrastructure for forest conservation, focusing on protocols that allow information to flow freely and be used for various purposes--including smart energy, forest conservation, and unlocking the power of the two countries.

"Brazil has been implementing (Digital Public Infrastructure) infrastructures for forest preservation. We understand that when we work together in components in protocols that can make information flow freely and to be used for different purposes, we can achieve transformation and we can make forest conservation. We can make smart energy, we can use technology to unlock the power of four countries and four countries," Guilherme Alberto Almeida De Almeida said on the sidelines of Carnegie Global Technology Summit.

Almeida noted that Brazil's and India's collaboration has been running quite well. Over a year of joint work has explored technologies and approaches that help preserve forests and enable rural landowners to access financing while improving crop production.

"Well...its been running quite well we have been working together with India for more than a year by now, we have been working together exploring jointly technologies and approaches that can help forest be preserved and rural owners land owners to have financing for the crops and to preserve their lands also while producing more and better crops," he said.

Repying to the questions on the bilateral collaborations between India and, he said, "There is a continuous collaboration between Brazil and India in different aspects, and I think technology is one of the important two countries. We have quite similar approaches and views towards society, development, and how the world should move for more sustainability."

He added that Brazil is working toward a common consensus globally on digital public infrastructure. (ANI)

