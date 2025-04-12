New Delhi, April 12: Samsung has unveiled its latest gaming monitors in India by introducing innovative features in its Odyssey series. It includes Samsung Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8, and Odyssey G9. The new lineup comes with the first-ever glasses-free 3D Odyssey monitor, a 4K OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, and an ultra-wide curved monitor. These innovations aim to provide gamers with immersive visuals, high-speed performance, and enhanced comfort. iQOO Z10x Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New iQOO Z0 Series Smartphone Launched in India.

Samsung introduced global-first innovations to India through the 2025 Odyssey lineup, featuring the glasses-free Odyssey 3D, the industry-first 4K 240Hz Odyssey OLED G8, and the ultra curved Odyssey G9.

Samsung Odyssey 3D: India’s First Glasses-Free 3D Gaming Monitor Features

Odyssey 3D uses AI to convert standard videos into 3D. It has a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync support to provide lag-free gameplay experience. It comes with built-in spatial audio and Edge Lighting feature. Eye-tracking and view mapping technology deliver high-definition 3D visuals, while the Reality Hub app detects content and lets users choose 3D mode. Samsung is also working with top developers like Nexon to optimise this advanced 3D technology.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 and Samsung Odyssey G9 Specifications and Features

The Odyssey OLED G8 is a 4K 240Hz OLED gaming monitor powered by Quantum Dot technology. It comes with VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification and Samsung’s OLED Safeguard+ cooling system for longevity. It has a glare-free display to reduce reflections by 56% to enhance focus during gameplay. It comes with 0.03ms response time deliver smooth for lag-free action.

The Odyssey G9 ultrawide gaming monitor is certified with VESA DisplayHDR 600 and HDR10+ GAMING support. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium to deliver smoothg ameplay. For multitaskers, Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture modes allow viewing multiple sources at once, while Auto Source Switch+ automatically detects and displays connected devices for added convenience. iQOO Z10 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New iQOO Z0 Series Smartphone Launched in India.

Samsung Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey G9 Price Details

The Samsung Odyssey 3D is priced at INR 1,27,299. The Odyssey G8 with 27-inch is priced at INR 91,299, while the 32-inch variant of the same model costs INR 1,18,999. The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 is priced at INR 94,099.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).