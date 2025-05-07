PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: Breach Candy Hospital, one of Mumbai's most renowned healthcare institutions, has unveiled its new state-of-the-art Modular Operation Theatres (OTs) in collaboration with Drager India, a global leader in medical and safety technology. As part of its continued commitment to providing world-class healthcare services the modular operating theatres aim to elevate surgical standards and improve patient care.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The journey commenced with the installation of three Modular Operation Theatres in the hospital's new building, marking a significant transition for Breach Candy Hospital towards modern surgical infrastructure. Recognizing the potential for further enhancement, the hospital decided to expand it modular operating room theatres further in the coming years.

Speaking about this milestone, Dr. Anirudh Kohli, CEO of Breach Candy Hospital, said," At Breach Candy Hospital, our primary focus has always been on improving patient care and delivering impactful healthcare solutions to our community. By transitioning to modular operation theatres, we aim to ensure patients and healthcare professionals alike benefit from the latest advancements in technology".

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 07 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The project posed a unique challenge as the operating theatre complex remained functional throughout the construction, requiring meticulous care to maintain sterility and ensure patient safety. The collaboration between Breach Candy Hospital and Drager India resulted in a seamless upgrade. The new modular system not only meets international standards but also reflects a shared vision of improving healthcare delivery.

"These new modular Operating Theatres are not only a technological upgrade but also a step forward in enhancing patient safety, infection control, and overall surgical efficiency", added Dr. Kohli.

The newly added modular operation theatres at Breach Candy Hospital are equipped with cutting-edge technology, ensuring optimal sterility, performance, and patient safety. Built with high-quality materials, these state-of-the-art OTs minimize infection risks, contributing to better surgical outcomes. Their thoughtful design enhances workflow efficiency and surgical team comfort, while advanced safety standards create optimal conditions for complex procedures.

"It has been an honor to partner with Breach Candy Hospital on this milestone project. This collaboration reflects our mutual vision of enhancing healthcare infrastructure and delivering safe, efficient, and innovative solutions for patient care. We are proud to contribute to Breach Candy's legacy of excellence in healthcare", commented Shalin Patel, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, Drager Group.

About Breach Candy Hospital:

Breach Candy Hospital has been a leader in healthcare services for over six decades, known for its expert medical care and compassionate service. With its patient-centric approach, the hospital continues to set benchmarks in quality healthcare and innovation.

About Drager:

Drager is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Drager generated revenues of around EUR 3.4 billion in 2024. The Drager Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 16,000 employees worldwide.

Please visit www.draeger.com for more information.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)