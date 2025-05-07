Kolkata, May 07: Lotteries are permitted in 13 Indian states, including West Bengal, where the popular Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) lottery is being held today, May 07. The results of today’s Kolkata FF draw will be announced shortly. Participants in this fast-paced lottery can check the winning numbers on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. For those eager to know the outcome, the winning digits and the full Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for May 07, 2025, are provided below.

Did you know the Kolkata FF lottery is made up of eight rounds, known locally as "bazis"? Modelled after the traditional Satta Matka format, Kolkata Fatafat runs every day from Monday to Sunday. Participation in this speculative lottery game is limited to residents of Kolkata, often called the "City of Joy." The results for each round are announced once all eight bazis are completed. These include the 1st through 8th bazi, with each session offering a fresh chance to win. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 06, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for May 07, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

It's important to note that the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is played in eight rounds spread across the day, offering opportunities to win cash prizes with relatively small investments. Each round is held approximately every 90 minutes, beginning with the first draw around 10 AM and wrapping up with the final one at 8:30 PM. This consistent schedule allows players to plan their participation and track outcomes throughout the day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The Kolkata FF lottery is a number-based game where players select digits and place wagers in hopes of winning attractive rewards. As a dynamic and popular lottery format, Kolkata Fatafat sees thousands of players testing their luck daily. Enthusiasts can follow the updated winning numbers right here, as we provide real-time results as they’re declared. Alongside Nagaland State Lotteries, Assam State Lotteries, and Sikkim State Lotteries, Kolkata FF remains one of India’s most followed and regularly played lottery games.

