New Delhi [India], October 14: In an age when competition often defines identity, Beyond the Rat Race, Twice has emerged as a surprise literary phenomenon. Written by first-generation graduate and seasoned researcher Sanjay Kumar Gupta, this moving memoir is captivating readers across India and earning top rankings in its category on major online platforms.

Far more than a simple autobiography, Gupta's book is a meditation on ambition, resilience, and the courage to step away from society's relentless contests. With unflinching honesty, he chronicles a journey that begins in a modest Delhi neighborhood and travels through elite classrooms, high-stakes job interviews, and the intense world of rural development consulting. At every turn, he explores a central question: What does it really mean to succeed?

A Childhood of Quiet Lessons

Born in 1974 to parents who migrated from rural Uttar Pradesh, Gupta grew up in the crowded lanes near IIT Delhi. His early years were shaped by scarcity but also by the quiet dignity of a family that valued integrity over appearances. In simple, vivid prose, he recounts how a mother's generosity and a father's silent determination planted the seeds of his own moral compass. Episodes like secretly fetching cold water from the IIT campus or caring for an injured parrot reveal a boy who learned empathy and independence long before he had the words for them.

School brought its own victories and pressures. Gupta consistently ranked among the top students, but even as he accumulated medals and accolades, he began to sense the invisible cage of comparison--the "rat race" that society applauds yet rarely questions. His eventual decision, years later, to deliberately finish last in a postgraduate course was not rebellion for its own sake, but a personal experiment in freedom.

Trials, Triumphs, and Turning Points

The memoir traces a series of pivotal moments that shaped Gupta's worldview. From the shattering loss of his father during final-year exams to the uncertainty of countless job interviews, he describes each challenge with a storyteller's eye for detail. Readers follow him through the narrow corridors of Delhi University, the rigorous fieldwork of rural research, and the unexpected kindnesses of colleagues and mentors.

One of the most memorable chapters recounts his tenure at MART, a rural development consultancy, where Gupta not only honed professional skills but also encountered acts of generosity that would forever influence his leadership style. His accounts of long train rides to remote villages, late-night data checks, and the quiet satisfaction of honest work are both cinematic and profoundly human.

Beyond Ambition

Beyond the Rat Race, Twice ultimately becomes a manifesto for conscious living. Gupta invites readers to look past external markers of achievement and to measure life by moments of authenticity, relationships built on trust, and the courage to choose one's own path--even when it means stepping away from conventional success.

"This is more than my personal journey," says Gupta. "It's an invitation to question what success really means and to find freedom on our own terms."

Critical Acclaim and Reader Response

Since its release in August 2025, the memoir has struck a chord with professionals, students, and anyone weary of endless competition. Reviewers have hailed it as "a modern Indian success story told with rare humility," while readers praise its "unforgettable storytelling and deep emotional resonance." Within weeks, the book has secured bestseller status in its category on Amazon, Flipkart, and Evincepub.com, with demand growing in both metropolitan and small-town markets.

Availability

Beyond the Rat Race, Twice is available in paperback through leading online retailers and select bookstores across India. With its blend of heartfelt narrative and timeless insight, it is already being recommended as essential reading for graduates, mid-career professionals, and anyone seeking balance between ambition and inner peace.

About the Author

Sanjay Kumar Gupta is a Delhi-born researcher and development professional who has spent decades working in rural markets and social enterprises. A first-generation college graduate, he holds a master's degree in Applied Operational Research and is known for his ability to combine analytical rigor with human empathy. His memoir reflects a lifetime of learning, resilience, and the decision to define success on his own terms.

