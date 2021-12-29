What major changes is CBSE going to introduce for the Term 2 Board Exams?

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/Mediawire): This is a breaking news story! Our CBSE sources have been tipped that CBSE is planning to upload the Term 2 Sample Papers in January 2022 with a big twist.

Director of Academics, Dr Joseph Emmanuel has instructed the CBSE committee to focus on two types of paper pattern due to Omicron related new cases and a new style of questions assessment is also introduced for Term 2.

Also Read | New Year's Financial Resolutions for 2022: From Creating Emergency Fund To Stand-Alone Health Plan, 5 Must-Keep Financial Goals.

Keep in mind that both these updates are very important and so, we recommend reading the whole article.

1. Sample Paper Pattern

Also Read | Virat Kohli Puts on His Dancing Shoes, Breaks into Impromptu Dance During IND vs SA, 1st Test 2021 Day 3 (Watch Video).

* Two types of Sample Papers for Term 2 are prepared for each subject. 100% Subjective Sample Paper as well as 100% Objective Sample Paper. This is due to the unpredictability around the Omicron variant in all parts of India.

* Our sources in the Examination team of CBSE (tasked with approving the Sample Papers before they get uploaded) have suggested that Term 2 Subjective Sample Papers (if released first) will have 2-5 marks Questions only (without any 1 mark questions) for all main subjects.

* To prepare for the Term 2, a Question Bank for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 has been commissioned and made available for students in collaboration with Educart, to cover strictly Term 2 NCERT-focused objective and subjective questions. This is a must resource provided to help students prepare effectively for Term 2 alongside NCERT resources.

* However, in light of night curfews imposed in various states, the CBSE committee may release both Objective and Subjective Sample papers for Term 2 soon on the CBSE Academic website.

2. New Type of Questions introduced in Term 2 Sample Papers

* CBSE has exclusively partnered with the British Council to introduce a Competency-based education (CBE) concept as seen on their website now.

* Term 2 Board paper will have new questions to assess critical thinking and conceptual clarity. These questions will be introduced in the upcoming sample paper through objective and subjective questions having images, tables, diagrams, case studies, passages, extracts, reports, etc. to test certain competencies in students.

* To drive this shift, a comprehensive resource bank of these questions is also provided via Educart, that acts as a guide for students and teachers to prepare for the new Term 2 pattern assessment of the Board.

CBSE Competency-based Resource Bank for Class 10 (Term 2 practice)

CBSE Competency-based Resource Bank for Class 12 (Term 2 practice)

* CBE has been a topic of discussion since the beginning of the 2021-22 session and with the training notification in the CBSE circular 108 (dated December 2nd, 2021) and Term 1 Sample Papers, it is clear that it will be an important aspect of Term 2 Question Papers now.

* A rigorous pan-India training program for CBSE Class 9-12 teachers is conducted by CBSE for proper understanding of CBE and to equip them to better prepare students for Term 2 (alongside with the provided resource bank above).

Now, the students have to consider both Objective and Subjective learning for the Term 2 Board examination, and focus on the classroom lectures of teachers, in 100% compliance to these CBSE changes no matter what the COVID situation entails.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)